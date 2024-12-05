Michigan State WR Jaron Glover announces intention to enter transfer portal

As a recruit, the Sarasota, Fla. native was ranked as a three-star prospect in the class of 2022 and held several Power Five offers before choosing the Spartans.

Michigan State wide receiver Jaron Glover (6-foot-1, 204 pounds) has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday, Dec. 9, by reposting a Hayes Fawcett post on X.

Glover arrived at Michigan State ahead of the 2022 season. He played in just one game as a freshman to preserve his redshirt. In that game, Glover came up with one catch for two yards and played 21 snaps in his college debut in a Week 2 win over Akron.

Glover saw a bit of an expanded role in the MSU offense in 2023. He hauled in 14 receptions for 261 yards for an average of 18.6 yards per catch in 2023.

Glover announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after the 2023 season concluded and he officially entered the portal on Dec. 9.

After receiving interest from multiple programs and after visiting Georgia, Glover decided to withdraw his name from the transfer portal and return to Michigan State.

This season, Glover played in nine games and caught 15 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two rushing attempts for 20 yards.

Glover will have two years of eligibility remaining. He is the second Spartan to publicly announce his intention to enter the transfer portal this cycle after defensive lineman Ken Talley did so on on Dec. 3.