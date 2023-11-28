Three Spartans are transfer portal bound
Spartans Illustrated has confirmed that quarterback Noah Kim and wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick have entered the transfer portal as grad transfers.
In addition to Kim and Fitzpatrick entering the portal, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that offensive guard/center Geno VanDeMark intends to enter the transfer portal.
Kim spent four seasons in a Spartan uniform. He arrived in East Lansing as a three-star recruit, according to Rivals, out of Centreville, Virginia. Kim redshirted in the 2020 season and didn’t see the field in the 2021 season.
Kim saw his first snaps for Michigan State in the 2022 season. He played in four games, against Akron, Minnesota, Ohio State and Western Michigan, and played 38 total snaps. Kim was 14-for-19 passing in 2022 for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
Coming out of fall camp, Kim won the starting quarterback job as he battled with Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt, who both announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal.
Kim started the first five games of the season against Central Michigan, Richmond, Washington, Maryland and Iowa. He was 91-for-160 passing and he threw for 1,090 yards and six touchdowns. Kim did throw six interceptions as well.
Kim will have two years of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible for whatever schools he ends up at.
Fitzpatrick went to high school at Southfield A&T and was a former three-star recruit, according to Rivals. Fitzpatrick committed to Louisville and redshirted in his first season with the Cardinals after only playing in one game. After the 2020 season, Fitzpatrick transferred to Michigan State.
In the 2021 season, he played in 11 games but only had two receptions. He appeared in five games in the 2022 season and had two catches. Fitzpatrick had his best season in 2023. He totaled 18 receptions, 252 yards and one touchdown. Fitzpatrick played in all 12 games this season for the Spartans.
Fitzpatrick also enters the portal as a grad transfer. He will be immediately eligible and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
VanDeMark was a former four-star recruit, according to Rivals. He committed to Michigan State in August 2020.
VanDeMark redshirted in his first season in East Lansing (2021). In his redshirt freshman campaign, he played in 10 games and started against Indiana and Penn State at right guard. VanDeMark appeared in eight games this season.
He intends to enter the transfer portal when the window opens on Dec. 4. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible.
