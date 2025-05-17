MSU falls to Minnesota again, putting Big Ten Tournament hopes in jeopardy

Following a 4-3 loss in game one, Michigan State was looking to bounce back on Friday night against Minnesota, but it wasn't meant to be as the Gophers dominated the Spartans in game two, winning 11-5. “Just couldn’t seem to keep the ball in the yard today," said MSU head baseball coach Jake Boss. "It’s not over, we’re not done yet, we need to regroup and be ready to go tomorrow, it’s a group that’s not going to quit." The Gophers, just like in game one, started strong courtesy of a three-run home run blast by junior infielder Easton Richter in the third inning. Junior catcher Weber Neels added a single as Minnesota led 4-0 after three. Minnesota's success on offense continued as the Gophers recorded six runs in the fourth inning, including three home runs. Richter recorded his second home run of the game with a two-run blast. Sophomore infielder Charlie Sutherland also recorded a two-run home run, and freshman infielder Jameson Martin added a solo home run. Redshirt junior outfielder Preston Leon added the finishing touches in the fifth inning with an RBI single as the Gophers led 10-0 after four.

The Spartans broke the shutout in the sixth inning and avoided the mercy with an RBI single by MSU graduate catcher Caleb Berry that drove in junior infielder Randy Seymour. MSU added two more runs in the seventh inning with an infield single by Seymour, cutting Minnesota’s lead to 10-3. In one of his final games in a Spartan uniform, redshirt senior and East Lansing native infielder Sam Busch recorded a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth. The Spartans were 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position, while the Gophers were 6 for 12, which proved crucial in this game. “You can’t try to do too much, execute the plan in your at bat and pass it to the next guy; it’s not always easy to do in this game,” said Boss.

The pitching for the Gophers shined like it did in game one. Team-leading strikeout leader, Minnesota sophomore right-handed pitcher Kyle Remington, earned his second win of the season, recording two strikeouts and allowing one run in five innings pitched. Redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Noah Rooney collected three strikeouts and allowed four hits in three innings pitched, earning his fourth save of the season.

Big Ten Tournament Picture

With the loss, the Spartans fall to 12-17 in conference play and need a win in game three and a Northwestern loss to UCLA to punch their ticket into the Big Ten Tournament. Northwestern currently sits one game ahead of the Spartans for the final spot in the tournament. “That’s the reality of it, if we don’t win tomorrow, our season is over, and we’re not going to sugarcoat anything," said Boss. "I think we need to be honest with each other, but at the same time, there’s a way to go about it." The Spartans will face off against Minnesota for game three on Saturday. First pitch from McLane Stadium is set for 1:02 p.m.