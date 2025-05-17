Spartans women's golf tied for 13th place after NCAA Championship round one

On Friday morning, the Spartans women’s golf team teed off their first round of the NCAA Championships at 6:30 a.m. local time in Carlsbad, California at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa. After walking 18 holes on the 6,330-yard course and waiting eight hours for the remaining 29 teams to complete their first round, MSU found itself in 13th place at the end of day one.

The Spartans share the 13th spot in a three-way tie with Virginia and Mississippi State with a team score of 6-over par. Vanderbilt currently holds first place in the 30-team field with a score of 6-under par, holding a two-shot lead over Oklahoma State. However, the field is loaded with powerful programs following closely behind at an even par in third place, including Arizona State, Oregon, Texas, and Florida.

While the Spartans didn’t finish round one in a top 10 position, the leaderboard is tight as 13 teams positioned from 3rd to 13th place are separated by just six strokes, showing the slim margins that will define this NCAA Championship.

The NCAA Championships is veteran territory for the Spartans as this year marks their fourth appearance in the last five years, and their 17th in program history. Head Coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll is seeing her 15th appearance with MSU and seniors Brooke Biermann and Katie Lu are handling the championship pressure for the third time.

Biermann and Lu were both strong players for Michigan State in the final round of the NCAA Norman Regional where they placed third to punch the ticket to the NCAA Championship. Biermann shot a 4-over par in the final round to finish with an even-par score, while Lu shot an even-par, and the two tied for 11th place.