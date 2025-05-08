Spartans place third at NCAA Norman Regional, advance to NCAA Championships

(Photo by Michigan State Athletics)

Michigan State women’s golf is heading to the NCAA Championships after finishing third at the NCAA Norman Regional in Oklahoma. The Spartans posted a 1-under-par 863 (291-282-290) over 54 holes, marking the second-lowest regional score in program history and securing their third consecutive trip to Nationals. The tournament, played at Jimmie Austin Golf Club, was compressed into two days due to inclement weather. Teams completed 36 holes on Monday before returning to the course late Tuesday afternoon for the final round after a weather delay. MSU entered the final round in third place and held strong despite a few dropped shots early on. Junior Taylor Kehoe came up clutch down the stretch with back-to-back birdies on the back nine to help the Spartans lock in the top-three finish and punch their ticket to Carlsbad.

“This is another great accomplishment for this squad, but also something they’ve expected of themselves,” said Head Coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll. “They’ve worked hard all season for this moment, and to see them rise to the occasion again is incredibly rewarding. We’re proud to be representing Michigan State on the national stage once more.” Kehoe led the Spartans individually, tying for fifth place with a 4-under-par 212 (72-71-69), highlighted by five birdies in her final round. Her total score ties for the second-lowest 54-hole performance in program regional history. Two Spartan seniors also finished in the top 15: Brooke Biermann and Katie Lu each tied for 11th at even-par 216. Biermann’s second-round 67 tied for the second-lowest 18-hole score in MSU NCAA Regional history and she finished tied for fifth in the field with 11 birdies. Lu was a model of consistency, shooting three straight rounds of 72 and tying for second in the field with 40 total pars.

“This team has shown so much depth all season,” added Slobodnik-Stoll. “It’s been a total team effort, and the leadership from our upperclassmen has really set the tone.” Sophomore Ana Sofia Murcia finished tied for 38th (223), and junior Paula Balanzategui placed 47th (225) to round out the lineup. This will be Michigan State’s 17th NCAA Championship appearance overall and its 15th under Coach Slobodnik-Stoll. The Spartans have now advanced to Nationals in four of the past five seasons. The NCAA Championships will be held May 16–21 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.