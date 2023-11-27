In a 180-degree turn from just a few weeks ago, MSU true freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt confirmed with Spartans Illustrated that he will be entering the transfer portal and will be playing football somewhere else next year.

"I'm a home town kid and [Jonathan Smith] didn't offer me," Leavitt told Spartans Illustrated. "There are some hard feelings there."

Leavitt did meet with Coach Smith today and brought up what happened in the past.

"I felt slighted by that," said Leavitt. "Why would they like me now when they didn't like me before?"

When asked if there was any chance that he might return to Michigan State, he replied, "Yeah, I'm kinda just done."

It's a major change of heart for Leavitt.

As Smith's name was being floated about during the coaching search, Leavitt had it in the back of his mind that this might happen if Smith was the selected candidate.

Less than three weeks ago, Sam’s dad, Jared -- who played collegiate football for Brigham Young University — told Spartans Illustrated that his son loves it at Michigan State and "he'd have to be dragged out of here."

It was clear then that as long as the next coach wanted him at Michigan State, Sam was not planning on going anywhere.

With the hiring of Jonathan Smith, though, that calculus has changed.

Having only played in four games this season, Leavitt was able to use his redshirt as a freshman and will still have four years of eligibility remaining with whichever school he ends up at.