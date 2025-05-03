MSU men's tennis season ends in the NCAA round of 32 with loss to Miss. St.

Matthew Forbes. Photo credit: Sydney Padgett/Spartans Illustrated

The No. 22 Michigan State Spartans men's tennis team's season came to an end after falling to the No. 12 Mississippi State 4-0 in the NCAA Tournament round of 32. This marks the second straight sweep for the Bulldogs in the tournament so far and ends the Spartans' postseason run with a 17-10 overall record, their most season wins in recent years.

The matchup felt like a reunion for the two head coaches, Matt Roberts of Mississippi State and Harry Jadun for MSU. Roberts served as an assistant coach for the Spartans from 2009 to 2012, helping shape the program’s competitive culture. Meanwhile, Jadun's collegiate career with MSU began in 2012. Now, a decade later, and both as head coaches, they are on opposite sidelines. The connection added emotion to what was already an intense matchup, and it showed early in the competitiveness of the doubles battles. Both teams came with energy, hungry for the valuable doubles point. The Bulldogs were ultimately able to secure the doubles point and all three of the completed singles matches, advancing to the Sweet 16 and ending MSU’s postseason. The doubles point was up for grabs, with two courts needing tiebreakers to determine the outcome. Max Sheldon continued to make history for MSU, making headlines in the first round of the NCAA Tournament grabbing his 168th and 169th win as a Spartan, and becoming MSU’s all-time combined wins leader. He wasn’t done just yet as he tallied on another win in his doubles matchup that highlighted his veteran talents in a high-stakes environment. The Spartans brother duo, Max and Mitchell Sheldon, had a strong performance performing under pressure, winning in a tiebreaker with a 7-6 victory.

Unfortunately, MSU’s other double pairs just fell short. The Sheldons' efforts didn’t result in MSU winning the doubles point as Mississippi State was able to pull away 1-0 as Ozan Baris and Matthew Forbes lost a close match 6-4 and the pairing Danial Rakhmatullayev and Aristoleis Thanos were edged out of a 7-6 battle. With those two losses, Mississippi State jumped ahead going into the singles matches. Mississippi State’s success in doubles carried on into the singles match ups and they were able to seize the momentum early on with their players Dusan Milanovic and Bryan Hernandez Cortez finishing back-to-back in a 2-0 straight-set. With Michigan State now down 3-0 early, eyes turned to the remaining Spartans playing. Max Sheldon battled against Niccolo Baroni in a thrilling three sets, until Baroni was able to clinch the win for Mississippi State and secure their second consecutive sweep and a spot in the Sweet Sixteen. Despite the loss, Michigan State’s season was successful and historic for the program, tallying 17 wins overall and having their second consecutive tournament appearance. The team also placed five on All-Big Ten recognitions, including Baris who earned Player of the Year honors in 2024. The Spartans will look ahead to next season, with many young key talents like Matthew Forbes, Mitchell Sheldon, and Danial Rakhmatullayev returning, and another year from Ozan Baris providing optimism for what’s ahead.