Michigan State WR Jaelen Smith will enter transfer portal

The Houston native has spent two seasons in East Lansing in 2023 and 2024.

Michigan State wide receiver Jaelen Smith announced on Friday his intentions to enter the transfer portal.

In his first season at Michigan State, Smith played in four games so he could preserve his redshirt. Smith primarily played special teams (25 snaps on the kick return team) in 2023. He also played three snaps at wide receiver in the season finale against Penn State that year.

In 2024, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound Smith appeared in three games as a redshirt freshman and made one catch for 16 yards, which came against Ohio State on Sept. 28.

With multiple injuries to Michigan State's wide receivers group, Smith started the game against Boston College, but he did not record a catch.

He played 72 offensive snaps in the 2024 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus.