Michigan State is adding another playmaker to its offense as 2023 wide receiver Jaelen Smith announced his verbal commitment to the Spartans on Tuesday night. Smith will sign with MSU on Wednesday. "I'm ready to put on a show for Spartan Nation," Smith told Spartans Illustrated following his commitment announcement.

Smith, who comes out of Klein Cain High School in Houston, Texas, chose Michigan State over other finalists Minnesota and Virginia. He also had scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, Memphis, Army, Columbia, Dartmouth, Princeton, Yale and others. Smith took an official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of Dec. 2 through Dec. 4, along with fellow 2023 wide receiver commit Aziah Johnson.

Following the visit, Smith told Spartans Illustrated, "Michigan State was always high on my list, but now they’re just that much higher." He obviously liked what he saw in East Lansing and decided to pledge to the Spartans. Smith also said that he had built a strong relationship with Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and assistant running backs coach/offensive analyst Rodney Freeman. Smith is a true athlete and played all over the field at Klein Cain, including at quarterback, wide receiver and kick returner.

Highlights: