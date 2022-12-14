Johnson, who comes out of Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, Virginia, took an official visit to Michigan State during the weekend of Dec. 2-Dec. 4.

Michigan State is gaining an offensive playmaker in its 2023 recruiting class. Three-star athlete Aziah Johnson announced his verbal commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday, via Instagram Live.

Michigan State is recruiting Johnson as a wide receiver. He becomes the first wide receiver currently committed to MSU's 2023 class, but the Spartans may add another player at the position before the cycle finishes.

Fellow wide receivers Eric Singleton Jr. and Jaelen Smith (more on Smith's official visit here) took official visits with Johnson during the same weekend.

MSU is also losing veteran wide receiver Jayden Reed to the NFL Draft, while fellow wide out Germie Bernard recently entered the transfer portal following his true freshman campaign.

In addition to Michigan State, Johnson had scholarship offers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest and others.

Johnson earned several accolades as a senior at Thomas Jeffferson. He was named first team all-region as a wide receiver and defensive back, and named both the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.