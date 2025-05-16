Advertisement
Published May 16, 2025
Four-star '27 DE Santana Harvey talks Michigan State offer, potential visit
Lee Wardlaw  •  Spartans Illustrated
Recruiting Writer
Santana Harvey is a 6-foot-4, 228-pound defensive end of Lakeland High School in Lakeland, Florida, who is trending on the recruiting trail for the class of 2027.

Harvey posted 8.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss two forced fumbles, two pass break-ups and 60 total tackles at Lakeland High School in 2024. His efforts are continuing to pay off in form of scholarship offers from various schools, including Michigan State and several other Power Four programs.

MSU offered Harvey on May 12. He talked about his offer from the Spartans in an exclusive interview with Spartans Illustrated. Here is everything he had to say below.

