MSU baseball falls 4-3 to Minnesota in game one of critical home series

Michigan State's Ryan McKay fields a ball for an out against Ohio State during the fifth inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. Photo Credit: © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a berth in the Big Ten Tournament on their minds, Michigan State baseball took a step in the wrong direction with a loss in the first game of its final regular-season series at McLane Stadium against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Spartans fell 4-3 and will likely have to win their next two games to clinch a postseason spot. “Tough to lose it for sure, we got to come back tomorrow and play hard, it’s hard to sweep anybody,” said MSU head coach Jake Boss.

Advertisement

In what is likely his last start in East Lansing, MSU junior left-handed pitcher Joseph Dzierwa started on the mound for the Spartans, fresh off back-to-back shutouts and his fourth Big Ten Pitcher of the Week award. The Gophers took advantage of Dzierwa early, though, scoring three runs in the first inning courtesy of a double by sophomore infielder Charlie Sutherland and a single off the bat of junior catcher Weber Neels. Sam Busch’s single in the bottom of the first cut the Minnesota lead and got the Spartans on the board early as well. The Gophers' success on offense continued in the second inning as a solo shot by freshman infielder Jameson Martin extended Minnesota’s lead to 4-1. MSU also recorded a home run as sophomore infielder Ryan McKay homered to right in the third inning. Junior outfielder Jake Dresselhouse added a single in the fifth inning, as the Gophers led 4-3 after five.

Dzierwa recorded four strikeouts in five innings pitched and allowed five hits and four runs as the Gophers handed him just his third loss of the season. “I don’t think he was as sharp as he normally was," Boss said. "He was so good two weeks ago and last week, it's tough to ask that of a kid. I thought he made some good pitches and made it through the fifth inning; we needed him to do that." Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Dominic Pianto and graduate right-handed pitcher Tyler Horvath also pitched for MSU, with both of them collecting three strikeouts. “Bullpen was good tonight, we took advantage of a couple of opportunities offensively, but sometimes you’ve got to give (Minnesota) credit,” Boss said. The difference in the game was the dominance of the Gophers bullpen. Graduate right-handed pitcher Eli Sundquist was dominant, striking out eight Spartans and allowing only one hit to earn his third win of the season. Senior right-handed pitcher Seth Clausen recorded his third save of the season, collecting two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Big Ten Tournament Picture

With the loss, the Spartans drop to 13th place in the Big Ten at 12-16, which is one spot below the cut line to qualify for the Big Ten Tournament. MSU came into this series in a three-way tie for 11th place with Illinois and Northwestern. Northwestern’s 9-4 win against No. 14 UCLA and Illinois' 4-3 win against Ohio State kept both clubs up to a tie for 11th place in the conference. “You certainly don’t want to put it in anyone else’s hands, I don’t think we’re in that position yet, (I think) we still control our own destiny and (need to) take care of our own business,” Boss said. The Spartans will look to rebound in game two Friday night. First pitch from McLane Stadium is set for 6:02 p.m.