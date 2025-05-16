Locked On Spartans: Is MSU basketball in Big Ten's top tier for 2025-2026?

Can the Michigan State men's basketball team rise to the top of the Big Ten this season? With key offseason moves and strategic player transfers, the Spartans are poised for a thrilling journey, but how do they stack up versus the rest of the conference?

In this episode, Michigan State's ranking among Big Ten basketball tiers is dissected, with Purdue as the frontrunner. The impact of player transfers like Trey Fort and Kaleb Glenn is analyzed, alongside the potential of returning stars such as Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears Jr.

Host Matt Sheehan and guest Isaac Schade explore the Spartans' floor and ceiling predictions, emphasizing Tom Izzo's leadership. They also discuss Jase Richardson's NBA Draft prospects and the importance of point guard leadership.

Will the Spartans' new roster construction lead to success? Tune in for an engaging analysis of Michigan State's path to potential glory.