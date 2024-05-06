Michigan State is getting some much-needed help on the interior of its defensive line, as Nebraska transfer defensive tackle Ru'Quan Buckley committed to the Spartans on Monday. Buckley was in East Lansing this past weekend for a two-day official visit with Michigan State. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Buckley is a Michigan native and will have two years of college eligibility remaining. Buckley is exited about the opportunity to be a Spartan. "When you thrive, everybody around you thrives, so raise the standard," Buckley told Spartans Illustrated about his decision to commit to Michigan State. "Competition is key."

Advertisement

Buckley redshirted with the Cornhuskers in 2021, playing in one game and recording one tackle. He did not see game action in 2022. The 2023 season is when Buckley saw the most action of his college career. He appeared in eight games on the defensive line and recorded one tackle and one quarterback hurry. Late in the 2023 campaign, Buckley made the switch to offensive line. However, Michigan State is interested in him as a defensive lineman. According to Pro Football Focus, Buckley played 60 defensive snaps for Nebraska in 2023. He also recorded nine snaps on special teams. While in Lincoln, Buckley excelled in the classroom, as a teammate and in the community. He was an Academic All-Big Ten selection in 2022 and 2023. He earned the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar Award in 2022 and 2023 as well, and made the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in the fall of 2021 and 2022 and the spring of 2021 and 2022. Additionally, Buckley was named to both the Brook Berringer Citizenship Team and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team in 2023. As a prospect, Buckley attended Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming, Michigan. He was a high-three-star defensive end recruit in the 2021 class. He ranked as the No. 13 player in the state of Michigan and No. 21 strong-side defensive end in the 2021 cycle. Buckley received well over 20 scholarship offers (including both Michigan State and Michigan). To keep up with all of Michigan State’s transfer portal activity, please visit the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.