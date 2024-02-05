2024 three-star defensive tackle Mikeshun Beeler commits to Michgian State
As Michigan State looks to put the finishing touches on its 2024 high school recruiting class, one glaring need that was remaining for the Spartans was an interior defensive lineman. Those concerns are now quelled as 2024 three-star defensive tackle Mikeshun Beeler committed to MSU on Monday.
Beeler, out of Simeon Career Academy in Chicago, was offered by Michigan State on Jan. 24 and immediately set up an official visit.
He arrived to Michigan State during the weekend of Jan. 26 through Jan. 28 for his official visit and saw enough to convince him that East Lansing will be his college home.
While his scholarship offers count is into the 30s, Beeler did not did not sign with a program during the early signing period in December of 2023.
He will now play his college ball for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and the rest of the staff at Michigan State.
“The coaches were the biggest reason I picked Michigan State," Beeler told national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. "(Cornerbacks) Coach (Demetrice) Martin is my guy. He stayed in touch since he was at Oregon. (Defensive coordinator) Coach (Joe) Rossi, he is real man, he is my guy and is great. He has a good scheme that makes sense for me to play in. He sees me as a three-tech and that’s where I’m money at.”
Beeler also called the atmosphere in East Lansing "crazy" and noted that he is excited to play under Smith.
The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Beeler will likely see the majority of his reps in the interior at the college level, but is a skilled pass rusher from the inside. He should also be well-versed in stopping the run.
In addition to Michigan State, Beeler has scholarship offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Marshall, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, Texas A&M and several others.
He ranks as the No. 29 player in the state of Illinois for the 2024 class. As a senior in 2023, Beeler recorded 45 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
Beeler becomes the 22nd member of Michigan State's 2024 high school recruiting class and the second defensive lineman, joining defensive end Kekai Burnett, who signed in December. MSU also added Georgia Tech transfer defensive tackle D'Quan Douse and Middle Tennessee State transfer defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan to the 2024 roster through the transfer portal.
If the fit is right, Michigan State is also potentially looking to earn a signature from three-star defensive tackle Dimitry Nicolas to further boost the defensive line for the 2024 class. Nicolas is currently committed to Auburn, but didn't sign with the Tigers during the early window. Nicolas took an official visit to Michigan State at the same time as Beeler in late January.
Beeler will sign on Feb. 7 and join the Spartans in the summer.
Michigan State's 2024 high school recruiting class currently ranks 43rd in the country, according to Rivals.
