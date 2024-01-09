Michigan State is adding some experience to its defensive line, as Georgia Tech transfer defensive tackle D'Quan Douse announced his commitment to the Spartans on Tuesday. Douse took a visit to Michigan State this past weekend, and afterward, he has decided to play for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and the rest of the MSU staff. He played five seasons with the Yellow Jackets from 2019 through 2023. He amassed 69 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 44 career games.

In 2023, Douse played 546 defensive snaps and 45 special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He played in all 13 games for the Yellow Jackets, and started in 10 of those contests, this past season. He totaled 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble. In 12 games in 2022, he recorded 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. In 2021, Douse saw action in 10 games, but only recorded one tackle. During the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, he played in nine games, making two starts, and tallying seven tackles. As a true freshman in 2019, Douse took a redshirt.