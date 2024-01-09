Georgia Tech transfer DT D'Quan Douse commits to Michigan State
Michigan State is adding some experience to its defensive line, as Georgia Tech transfer defensive tackle D'Quan Douse announced his commitment to the Spartans on Tuesday.
Douse took a visit to Michigan State this past weekend, and afterward, he has decided to play for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and the rest of the MSU staff.
He played five seasons with the Yellow Jackets from 2019 through 2023. He amassed 69 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 44 career games.
In 2023, Douse played 546 defensive snaps and 45 special teams snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He played in all 13 games for the Yellow Jackets, and started in 10 of those contests, this past season. He totaled 35 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and one forced fumble.
In 12 games in 2022, he recorded 26 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
In 2021, Douse saw action in 10 games, but only recorded one tackle. During the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020, he played in nine games, making two starts, and tallying seven tackles.
As a true freshman in 2019, Douse took a redshirt.
Douse is a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Douse is a native of Savannah, Georgia. He was a three-star prospect out of Calvary Day School in the class of 2019.
He is the 11th transfer player to commit to the Spartans since Jonathan Smith was hired as head coach in late November. He joins punter Carson Voss (Western Michigan), cornerback Tony Grimes (Texas A&M), offensive lineman Tanner Miller (Oregon State), quarterback Tommy Schuster (North Dakota), linebacker Jordan Turner (Wisconsin), long snapper Kaden Schickel (James Madison), defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State), quarterback Aidan Chiles (Oregon State), tight end Jack Velling (Oregon State) and wide receiver TJ Sheffield (Purdue).
Douse will join Derrick Harmon, Simeon Barrow Jr., Maverick Hansen, Alex VanSumeren and others in the interior of Michigan State's defensive line in 2024.
Keep up with all of Michigan State transfer portal activity by viewing the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.