Michigan State has added former North Carolina and Texas A&M cornerback Tony Grimes, via the transfer portal. Grimes announced his decision to commit to the Spartans on Sunday. Grimes took an official visit to Michigan State on Jan. 6. He also visited Penn State on Jan. 5. He will play under head coach Jonathan Smith, secondary coach Blue Adams and the rest of the Spartans' staff in 2024.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db21taXR0ZWQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0dvR3JlZW4/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNHb0dyZWVuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2hhc2h0YWcvR29XaGl0ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0dvV2hpdGU8L2E+IPCfkprwn6SNIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfU21pdGg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoX1NtaXRoPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0RCY29hY2hhZGFtcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AREJjb2FjaGFk YW1zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZVNfUm9z c2k/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvZVNfUm9zc2k8L2E+IExldOKA mXMgZG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzFaa3BtUTI3cFAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS8xWmtwbVEyN3BQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRvbnkgR3JpbWVzIChANzU3 RWxpdGVEQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS83NTdFbGl0 ZURCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzQ0MTI5MjcwNDc2MTQ5MjA5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Grimes was a former five-star prospect in the class of 2020 out of Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach. He ranked as a top-25 recruit in the nation and had nearly 40 scholarship offers to his name. He played his first three seasons of college football with Mack Brown and North Carolina. Grimes then entered the transfer portal on Dec. 6, 2022 and he committed to Texas A&M on Dec. 22 of that year. Grimes did not see any game action with the Aggies in 2023 due to suffering a lower-body injury that forced him to miss the entire season. He announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal for the second time in his college career on Jan. 1, 2024.