Michigan State has added its first offensive player of the spring transfer portal window. Former UMass running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams has committed to the Spartans. Lynch-Adams began his official visit to Michigan State on Monday, April 22

Lynch-Adams had his best season by far in 2023. He ran for 1,157 yards, good for 27th in the nation, and 12 touchdowns in 12 games played. Lynch-Adams averaged 4.9 yards per carry. This past season, he became only the second UMass player to have over 1,000 rushing yards in a season in the FBS era. His best game of the 2023 season came against Army when he had 34 carries for 234 yards and three scores. He also got it done out of the backfield in the receiving game. Lynch-Adams ended the season with 20 catches for 118 yards. All of those rushing and receiving statistics are career-highs for Lynch-Adams. According to Pro Football Focus, Lynch-Adams played a total of 594 offensive snaps in 2023.

Lynch-Adams spent a total of three seasons with the Minutemen. In 2021, he had 39 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown. His season was cut short after seven games that year due to a season-ending injury. He more than doubled his carries and yards in 2022. Lynch-Adams finished with 84 carries for 297 yards on that campaign.

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams spent three seasons with UMass. (© Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Before transferring to UMass, Lynch-Adams gained some Big Ten experience by playing with Rutgers for two seasons. He totaled 320 rushing yards and two scores on 83 carries in 18 games played with the Scarlet Knights. Listed as a three-star prospect out of Harding High School in Ohio, Lynch-Adams ranked as the No. 53 running back and No. 37 player in the Buckeye State in the class of 2019,. He had 16 scholarship offers. Lynch-Adams has opted to use his final year of college eligibility to join head coach Jonathan Smith and assistant head coach/co-special teams coordinator/running backs coach Keith Bhonapha in East Lansing. He will join a running back room with Nate Carter, Jaren Mangham, Brandon Tullis and more. Michigan State recently saw two running backs enter the transfer portal in Jalen Berger and Davion Primm.