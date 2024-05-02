Sources tell Spartans Illustrated that Lane and Michigan State have mutually agreed to part ways.

Just a week after he committed to Michigan State , former Stephen F. Austin defensive tackle Brandon Lane will seek an opportunity elsewhere.

Lane spent the 2021 season with South Dakota State. He played in just three games and he made one tackle, thus preserving his redshirt.

Ahead of the 2022 season, he transferred to Stephen F. Austin. In his first season with the Lumberjacks, he posted 11 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack in seven games played.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder saw his production increase this past season. He totaled 44 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 11 games played.

Lane will have two years of college eligibility remaining.

This brings Michigan State down to three transfer portal commitments since the spring transfer portal window opened on April 16 – edge rusher Anthony Jones, running back Kay’ron Lynch-Adams, cornerback Ed Woods and offensive lineman Andrew Dennis.

Lane’s departure leaves Maverick Hansen, D’Quan Douse, Alex VanSumeren and others at defensive tackle still on the roster. Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow Jr. are currently in the transfer portal, but are still uncommitted after entering last month. Michigan State will likely still look to add more players in the interior of the defensive line through the transfer portal.

