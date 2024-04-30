The Oakland, California native spent four seasons with the Sun Devils and was projected to be a major contributor this season for Kenny Dillingham’s program. In his first two seasons for Arizona State, he had five tackles. Woods then had a breakout season of sorts in 2022, when he started nine games. The 6-foot, 180-pounder tallied 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and six pass break-ups that season. Woods had a career-high nine tackles in Arizona State’s game at Stanford. His career-high in pass break-ups, three, came against Colorado.

Woods followed that 2022 campaign up by starting six games last season and playing in all 12 contests for the Sun Devils. He ended the 2023 season with 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, two forced fumbles and four pass break-ups. Woods had back-to-back games of six tackles against Washington and Washington State in late October. According to Pro Football Focus, Woods played 503 total defensive snaps and 87 special teams snaps in 2023. He also had the highest coverage grade on Arizona State last season. In 294 coverage snaps, Woods recorded a coverage grade of 77.9. He ranked second on the team with an overall defensive grade of 76.8.

Ed Woods had 61 tackles in his final two seasons with Arizona State. (© D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports)

Woods participated in most of Arizona State’s spring practices before entering the transfer portal during the final week of the Sun Devils’ spring sessions. Woods has one year of college eligibility remaining. He also has a redshirt that he can still use if he plays four games or less this upcoming season. He enters the cornerbacks room, coached by Demetrice Martin, with the likes of Charles Brantley, Chance Rucker, Ade Willie, true freshman Justin Denson Jr. and several others. Woods will look to earn an immediate role in the secondary. Woods and Martin already had a strong relationship entering the visit, and that connection helped bring Woods to East Lansing. To keep up with all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.