MSU baseball reaches 2,500 program wins with 3-1 win over Eastern Michigan

(Photo by Screenshot: Michigan State Athletics/X)

Coming off a series loss to the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks, the Michigan State baseball team looked to rebound as they faced off against in-state foe Eastern Michigan at McLane Stadium. The Spartans defeated the Eagles 3-1, reaching a program milestone of 2,500 wins. The Spartans became the 35th program in Division I and the seventh in the Big Ten to reach 2,500 wins. “We’re proud of the fact that we’re the first (ever) varsity sport on campus," said MSU head coach Jake Boss. "I think that all goes into the amount of pride that these guys have to put the jersey on, being a part of the 2,500th win is part of that."

Advertisement

Runners in scoring position proved to be crucial in the Spartans victory. The Eagles went 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position courtesy of MSU’s stellar pitching and infield defense on double plays. MSU freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan Donovan and graduate right-handed pitcher Tyler Horvath were stellar on the mound for the Spartans in the win. Donovan collected three strikeouts while only giving up two hits and a run in four innings pitched, earning his second win of the season. Horvath was impressive in three innings pitched, recording two strikeouts and allowing one hit. “We pitched it great tonight, those guys were all lights out," Boss said. "The bullpen was great, we kicked it around a little bit for them and those guys made big pitches when they had to."

Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Dominic Pianto earned his second save of the season and recorded a strikeout and allowed one hit in two innings pitched. Despite committing four errors, MSU’s pitching held the Eagles to four hits in the game. “I credit a lot to the preparation that we do, I think our pitching coach has done a spectacular job in terms of preparing us mentally, physically, as well as the pitch calling,” said Pianto. Senior outfielder Nick Williams led the Spartans offensively, going two for two, including an RBI triple in the third inning.

The Spartans will head west to Kalamazoo to take on another in-state foe, the Western Michigan Broncos, on Wednesday before their final road Big Ten season series against USC this weekend. First pitch from Robert J. Bobb Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday.