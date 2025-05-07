2026 three-Star LB Angel Luciano discusses Michigan State and Minnesota

Steelton-Highspire High School (Pennsylvania) linebacker Angel Luciano has become one of the top linebacker prospects in the Mid-Atlantic region over the over the past several months

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker, who has one of the best HUDL films you'll see this cycle, has amassed over a dozen scholarship offers in his recruitment to date. Scools that have offered Luciano include Cincinnati, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Wisconsin, among others. Penn State also showed interest, and asked Luciano to attend a camp, but he tells Rivals he will not camp with the Nittany Lions.

However, there are two Big Ten schools that are in the thick of it for Luciano as his recruitment is set to take the next step. Those two schools programs are the Michigan State Spartans and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Recently, I was able to catch up with Luciano to discuss his recruitment and especially his interest in both Minnesota and Michigan State. Both programs have made the three-star prospect a priority in recent months, and the Pennsylvania standout made trips to both Minneapolis and East Lansing this spring.