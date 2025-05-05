MSU women’s golf had a good day, on verge of advancing in NCAAs once again

Due to delays and unpredictable Oklahoma weather, the Michigan State women's golf team - and all other teams at the NCAA Norman (OK) Regional - were forced to play 36 holes on Monday, instead of the regularly scheduled 18 holes.

Michigan State responded to the unexpected long day with one of its strongest postseason performances in recent memory, breaking program records and coming in third place so far.

The Spartans are entering tournament play with immense experience on their side with this year being their ninth-straight NCAA Regional appearance and their 25th since 1999. They finished the season being ranked No. 24 in the country and a four seed in the Regional Norman Division.

Seniors Brooke Biermann and Katie Lu are also not new to the Regional play as they are both competing in their fourth-straight NCAA Regional and were both part of the two recent MSU teams that went to the NCAA Championships. Biermann, especially, has participated in high-stakes environments and showed performance under pressure, claiming medalist honors after MSU won the NCAA Palm Beach Regional in 2023.

MSU has had a successful postseason run finishing in second place in the Big Ten Championship. They hope to make a deep run in the NCAA Norman Regional and advance to the NCAA Championship for the fourth time in five years.

After day one (which was really the equivalent of two full days), the Spartans are looking hopeful.

The green and white opened the day with a shaky first round, shooting 3-over par, but they were able to recover quickly in the second round with an impressive 6-under par. That levels them out in third place of the 12 teams in their region shooting 3-under par, a MSU program record for the lowest team round in an NCAA Regional.

Michigan State trails behind first-place Stamford at 16-under par and second-place Northwestern at 11-under par.