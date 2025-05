Can the Michigan State men's basketball team secure a solid backup point guard this offseason? With Duke joining their challenging non-conference 2025-2026 schedule, the stakes are higher than ever for the Spartans.

Dive into the latest buzz around Michigan State Spartans basketball and football as host Matt Sheehan explores potential recruits like Noam Yaacov on the international scene and Divine Ugochukwu out of Miami (FL.), and analyzes the impact of Duke's addition to the schedule.