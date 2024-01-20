Michigan State has landed a commitment from a highly-coveted Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) transfer player. Holy Cross transfer offensive lineman Luke Newman pledged to the Spartans today. Newman took an official visit to Michigan State on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 after taking an unofficial visit to East Lansing in December of 2023 as well. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED! The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Newman is a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native and played for Brother Rice High School. He is excited to play in his home state and to suit up for a program he grew up watching. Newman will now play under head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik, and the rest of the staff at Michigan State in 2024.

In addition to Michigan State, Newman had interest from several other Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams, including several programs from the Big Ten, SEC and ACC. Illinois, Purdue, Northwestern, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and James Madison. Newman made visits to the Commodores, Boilermakers and Fighting Illini. He was also set to make a visit to James Madison but it appears that trip won't be necessary for the Michigan native. According to Pro Football Focus, Newman played 707 total offensive snaps and 52 special teams snaps. He was the highest-graded player in pass protection for the Crusaders, earning a pass-blocking grade of 91.6 in 326 pass-blocking plays. Newman played exclusively at left tackle for Holy Cross this past season, but sees himself playing as a guard at the FBS level. He played in 40 games in four years with Holy Cross. Newman started 11 games in 2023, 13 games in 2022, and 13 games in 2021. He appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2020.