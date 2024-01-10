Old Dominion transfer LB Wayne Matthews III commits to Michigan State
Michigan State is adding reinforcements to its linebackers room. Old Dominion transfer linebacker Wayne Matthews III announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday.
Matthews took a visit to Michigan State on Saturday, Jan. 6, and it didn't take long for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and the rest of the staff to convince him to join the Spartans.
Matthews had an incredibly productive redshirt sophomore season at Old Dominion in 2023. He totaled 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 13 games played.
He earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors this past season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Matthews played 836 defensive snaps and 118 special teams snaps in 2023. He was ODU's second-highest-graded defensive player and recorded an overall grade of 83.2. He was also the Monarchs' highest-graded player in pass coverage, earning a grade of 89.7 in 386 coverage plays.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Matthews played primarily as an inside linebacker for the Monarchs in 2023, but did also see some snaps as an outside linebacker, on the edge and even in the secondary, according to PFF.
He redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 and saw action in three games that season. In 2022, Matthews played in 10 games as a special teamer and linebacker. He recorded 13 total tackles and a forced fumble that year.
In 26 career games with Old Dominion, Matthews amassed 149 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended.
Matthews will have two years of eligibility remaining.
He is the 12th transfer player to commit to the Spartans since Jonathan Smith was hired as head coach in late November. He joins fellow linebacker Jordan Turner (Wisconsin), defensive tackle D'Quan Douse (Georgia Tech), punter Carson Voss (Western Michigan), cornerback Tony Grimes (Texas A&M), offensive lineman Tanner Miller (Oregon State), quarterback Tommy Schuster (North Dakota), long snapper Kaden Schickel (James Madison), defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State), quarterback Aidan Chiles (Oregon State), tight end Jack Velling (Oregon State) and wide receiver TJ Sheffield (Purdue).
In addition to Matthews and Turner, Michigan State's linebackers room is expected to feature Jordan Hall, Cal Haladay, Darius Snow, Ma'a Gaoteote, Aaron Alexander, true freshman Brady Pretzlaff and others in 2024. MSU also has one other linebacker currently committed but unsigned in the 2024 class in Jadyn Walker.
Keep up with all of Michigan State transfer portal activity by viewing the Spartans Illustrated Transfer Portal Tracker.
