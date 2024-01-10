Michigan State is adding reinforcements to its linebackers room. Old Dominion transfer linebacker Wayne Matthews III announced his commitment to the Spartans on Wednesday. Matthews took a visit to Michigan State on Saturday, Jan. 6, and it didn't take long for head coach Jonathan Smith, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi and the rest of the staff to convince him to join the Spartans. Matthews had an incredibly productive redshirt sophomore season at Old Dominion in 2023. He totaled 135 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 13 games played. He earned third-team All-Sun Belt honors this past season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFua2Z1bCBhbmQgcmVhZHkgdG8gd29yayEh8J+fouKaqu+4jyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWWJGR1dqNHFDViI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1liRkdXajRxQ1Y8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2F5bmUgTWF0dGhld3Mg SUlJIChAV2F5bmVNOV8pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v V2F5bmVNOV8vc3RhdHVzLzE3NDUxNzI2MjQ1ODg1NDYzNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAxMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

According to Pro Football Focus, Matthews played 836 defensive snaps and 118 special teams snaps in 2023. He was ODU's second-highest-graded defensive player and recorded an overall grade of 83.2. He was also the Monarchs' highest-graded player in pass coverage, earning a grade of 89.7 in 386 coverage plays. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Matthews played primarily as an inside linebacker for the Monarchs in 2023, but did also see some snaps as an outside linebacker, on the edge and even in the secondary, according to PFF. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2021 and saw action in three games that season. In 2022, Matthews played in 10 games as a special teamer and linebacker. He recorded 13 total tackles and a forced fumble that year. In 26 career games with Old Dominion, Matthews amassed 149 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended.