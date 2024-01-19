Michigan State football has a fresh feeling to it. A new head coach, an almost entirely new assistant coaching staff, new quarterbacks, new and upgraded facilities, and new players all around the field. First year head coach Jonathan Smith had his first press conference of the 2024 calendar year to discuss new additions to the coaching staff and early enrollees both from the transfer portal and high school.

In total, 11 new transfers joined the program for the spring semester. “I feel awesome about that group, really both sides of the ball,” Smith said. “We were able to add to the roster on both sides. Defensively, really at all three levels, D-line, linebacker and in the secondary. Offensively, quarterback position, solidifying that, feel really good there. O-line, tight end, so it’s a good group.” The only transfer who isn’t enrolling early is former Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield. An additional transfer was announced as well: defensive back Aveon Grose, brother of current Michigan State Angelo Grose. Smith is almost two months into his tenure as the Spartans head coach. He is still getting acclimated to the environment in East Lansing and learning the history of the football program. He had a Zoom call last week with close to 200 former football players with the mission of introducing himself and getting to know the former players’ stories. On top of getting to know some of the former players, Smith is getting a better feel for the roster and the guys on his team as the days go by. “It feels like each day, each week, you get a better feel for the roster, especially now getting around them a little bit in the weight room, working out,” Smith said. “I feel like we got some depth. It was awesome with some of the guys that did explore some options in the portal and chose to come on back. We got some leadership, some experience that came back, especially at the line of scrimmage, defensive line, and (offensive) line. We’ll definitely have a greater feel getting through spring ball exactly what we’re working with. I’m excited about that. We got some younger players that maybe haven’t played a ton, but their time is coming … It’s going to be an all new scheme, offense, defense, special teams, but spring ball will be a great measuring stick for where we’re exactly at.”

Notable transfers

Smith has brought in three transfers from Oregon State so far: quarterback Aidan Chiles, offensive guard/center Tanner Miller, and tight end Jack Velling. “There (were) some strong relationships that get built over time through a recruiting process or coaching there,” Smith said. “And then they were excited about this opportunity here. A few guys, Jack Velling and Tanner Miller, really good players and we got to know really, really well. They wanted to continue to be part of something with Coach Michalczik and Coach Wozniak and the offense. Aidan, in particular, I think he’s got an investment of a year of reps and experience in an offense that’s going to be very, very similar over here. I think that was a huge part for him. I do think this place, what this place offers, the passionate fanbase, a tradition, the conference it's in, all of that was appealing to these guys as well.” As far as Chiles goes, Smith said that he’s still got some next steps to take as he continues to get adjusted to East Lansing. “He’s got next steps for sure, learning and getting around this current roster,” Smith said. “So the receivers, and the timing, and the running backs, and the o-line, and communication and adjusting to a new landscape, which he’s dove in. I just saw him this morning, he’s excited. He’s gonna go to the hoops game tonight and get around that, so getting adjusted that way to a different environment.” In addition to adding Chiles to the quarterback room - which went from zero scholarship quarterbacks to four scholarship quarterbacks - Smith added North Dakota transfer quarterback Tommy Schuster.

“Tommy was a really good addition in a lot of different ways,” Smith said. “Yes, played a lot of football at the college level. A lot of snaps, a lot of experience, a lot of reps there. He was well understood what the quarterback room is currently over here. So we feel awesome about Tommy and the experience and how competitive he is to come on board and dive into this offense, get a bunch of reps in the spring along with the two freshmen. We talk about going from zero scholarship to four, Coach Lindgren and the recruiting staff did an awesome job flipping the thing.” Miller was a former walk-on while at Oregon State. After taking advantage of opportunities at Oregon State, he earned a scholarship and he ended up following Smith to Michigan State. “A great story because he was a walk-on initially,” Smith said. “And we did talk about earning his opportunities as a walk-on. He took advantage of everything his first couple of years, kept on plugging away. And then his position flexibility, guard or center. Leadership, understanding, command at the line of scrimmage, need to make some calls, all those things. Plays the game physical but he’s overly athletic. So his story from where he started to really becoming a leader and a guy that you can count on, we feel awesome about him coming over here.”

Coaching staff

Smith’s staff is a blend of former Oregon State assistants, a Michigan State assistant from the previous regime, and guys who came over from other programs. The heavy influx of former Beavers coaches increases continuity even through all the change. “I think bringing the staff over here allows us to start faster in regards to just how we operate, speaking the language,” Smith said. “Position coaches, yes, schematics there, but also even in the weight room … I like that we’ve been able to hit the ground running and then yes, we needed to add some new faces which we feel really good about that, how we’ve done that, a couple of spots on defense. Coach Hawk (Courtney Hawkins) staying here offensively. I like the blend we have.” Smith finalized his on-field assistant coaching staff with the hiring of Oregon’s Demetrice Martin to coach the cornerbacks at MSU. Martin played for the Spartans from 1992 to 1995. Smith has known Martin for a long time, dating back to when Smith recruited Martin’s brother, Jason, to Idaho.

“He was sought after continually in that conference (Pac-12) because of the development that took place at his position and his recruiting acumen,” Smith said. “Just getting to know him, I go all the way back to when I was recruiting his brother, again I know him there … I like the story of where he started in this profession. Was a really good player … started at the junior college level. Kept on working at this thing. Made some serious inroads and really gained respect as his career went on.” Another big addition Smith made on the defensive staff was poaching Minnesota defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi for the same role under Smith. “From the get go, his experience in this league and doing it at a really high level was really attractive to me,” Smith said. “Now getting around him more and more, and I mean you look at his development at his particular position at linebacker with the relationships he makes with all the defenses has been really impressive. He’ll run things defensively. We didn’t really talk a ton about scheme even through the interviewing process. It was more about philosophical approach, practicing, how we’re developing. And so on the schematic side, he’ll dive into this roster, learn what we’ve got and make sure we’re putting them in positions to have success.”

Adding more players?

While Michigan State has landed 12 transfers so far, with 11 of them currently enrolled, the Spartans will have the opportunity in the coming months to continue to add players. While there probably won’t be a huge influx of players based on numbers alone, Smith and the staff can add guys on the second signing day and in the spring transfer portal window. “We’re just looking for players to add to the roster that fit us,” Smith said. “So we’re going to try to take advantage of all those points.”

While there will be players available in the spring portal window, Smith and the staff are going to be “selective” with their additions. “I think on our end as we’re exploring the portal, obviously position need or where our ages are at for a particular position,” Smith said about transfer portal principles that he sticks by. “We’re looking for guys that have some experience in there. Sometimes, you got a history of a relationship that you have beforehand. We’re making sure that fits with what you’re looking for… We’re trying to stick to our approach, being selective who we’re adding to the locker room.”