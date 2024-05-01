Crump is the 23rd Michigan State player on the spring roster to enter the transfer portal since the spring window opened on April 16.

May 1 is the final day that grad transfers can enter the transfer portal and still be eligible for the 2024 season.

Crump began his college career with Arizona in the shortened 2020 season. He did not see any game action with the Wildcats.

He transferred to Michigan State and arrived in East Lansing in May 2021.

In his first season with the Spartans, he saw action on special teams. Crump was on the field for seven snaps of punt return coverage in two games played.

Crump saw his first defensive action in 2022. He played 11 snaps at cornerback and recorded a tackle against Akron. Crump played mostly on special teams that season. He participated in five games.

Crump was suspended for the final four games of the 2022 season because of his involvement in the tunnel altercation following the Spartans 29-7 loss to Michigan.

After serving the final eight games of his suspension in the 2023 season, Crump played in three games in November. He also earned his first career start against Nebraska and made a tackle. Crump played 16 defensive snaps and appeared in six games on special teams this past season.

