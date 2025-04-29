Ranking the five best Midwest QB performances

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Under Armour All-America camp tour made its Ohio stop over the weekend and Rivals has a look at the top five quarterbacks in attendance. MIDWEST RUMOR MILL: Latest buzz from the Buckeye State

1. ISRAEL ABRAMS

Abrams has been a great story this offseason. He was relatively unknown a couple months ago but has burst onto the scene. Each time I’ve seen him this offseason he’s gotten better. The Illinois native is comfortable in the pocket but is a good athlete making him dangerous on the run. He showed his range of skills once again on Sunday. He’s continuing to fill out his frame and I can see him being 200-plus pounds when he leaves high school. There’s a lot of potential for the quarterback to be a great one.

2. KAYD COFFMAN

Coffman has had a steady rise over the last few months. He was already picking up steam before he committed to Michigan State with programs such as Ole Miss after him. Since committing to the Spartans, Ohio State has become more interested even if an offer hasn’t come yet. The Michigan native was sharp en route to winning camp MVP. He throws the ball well from the pocket but it's his ability to throw on the run that really lets his skills shine. He’ll continue to be a riser and coach Jonathan Smith did a great job locking him up early.

3. DONALD TABRON II

The Michigan native has drawn local comparisons to Bryce Underwood. That’s a lot to put on the young 2028 quarterback but I can see why it happens. They do have similar frames and are both from the Detroit area. Tabron looks up to Underwood so he’ll lean on him for advice through the recruiting process. There is a lot to like about Tabron’s game. He’s a big athlete with a strong arm. He’s raw as a passer but that’s coming along nicely. Tabron also just set a PR in the high jump last week, too.

4. OSCAR SLOAN

Sloan is another promising young quarterback out of the Midwest. The Indiana native has good footwork and throws the ball well. He was solid at camp as well making some really well-timed throws. Sloan holds early offers from Maryland and Purdue.

5. DREW SHERIDAN