Locked On Spartans: Michigan State football gets passing grade in portal

Can the Michigan State football team leverage its recent transfer portal activity to secure a winning season? With more than 20 new additions to the 2025 roster, the Spartans are reshaping their roster, aiming to break their four-season bowl game drought.

Explore the strategic moves and potential impact of key players like Nick Marsh. Host Matt Sheehan analyzes the strengths and weaknesses in the defensive end and running back positions, while also highlighting the promising additions to the offensive line and secondary.