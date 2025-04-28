Michigan State 2025 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Michigan State's Kay'ron Lynch-Adams returns a kick against Rutgers during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State had one player selected during the 2025 NFL Draft, as guard Luke Newman went in the sixth round to the Chicago Bears. Even though some Spartans did not hear their name get chosen this weekend, many former MSU players will get a shot at playing in the NFL as undrafted free agents (UDFAs). Those players are listed below in no particular order.

K, Jonathan Kim (Chicago Bears)

Kim agreed to terms with the Bears following the conclusion of the draft on April 26. A former North Carolina transfer, Kim made 32 of his 39 field goal attempts during his time at Michigan State, hitting from as far out as 58 yards. That 82.1% mark on field goals made him MSU's most accurate kicker in program history. Kim also went 42 out of 44 on PATs and had a 61.7% touchback rate on kickoffs as a Spartan. As a senior, he went 19-for-21 on field goals and 22-of-24 on extra points.

RB, Nate Carter (Atlanta Falcons)

Carter agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons in the hours following the draft on April 26. A one-time UConn transfer, Carter totaled 1,297 rushing yards and nine touchdowns during his two seasons at Michigan State. He also had an additional 40 catches for 276 receiving yards and two more touchdowns. This past fall, Carter carried the ball 116 times for 499 yards (4.3 YPC) and five touchdowns. In 2023, he received 185 carries, scoring four times and netting 798 yards (4.3 YPC). His best game as a Spartan game this past fall against Michigan on Oct. 26, 2024, when he ran for 118 yards and a touchdown while also getting 56 yards through the air. Those were both the bests for Carter as a Spartan. Carter ended up receiving a 70.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024 and a 74.2 in 2023.

RB, Kay'ron Lynch-Adams (Carolina Panthers)

Kay'ron Lynch-Adams agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on April 26. A former Rutgers and Massachusetts transfer, Lynch-Adams was Michigan State's top running back during his lone season in East Lansing. The Warren, Ohio native carried the ball 133 times for 649 yards (4.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also had an additional 15 catches and 85 yards through the air. He also received an overall grade of 80.7 from Pro Football Focus, the highest grade for any Spartan that saw significant playing time on either side of the ball. Also, back in 2023 at UMass, Lynch-Adams also racked up 1,157 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 236 carries.

Rookie Minicamp Invites

DT, Maverick Hansen (Indianapolis Colts)

Maverick Hansen agreed to attend the rookie minicamp of the Indianapolis Colts on the night of April 26, his agent told Spartans Illustrated. During his six-year career at Michigan State, Hansen appeared in 53 games, totaling 104 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. He also had three pass breakups and recovered two fumbles. Hansen was the last remaining player from the Mark Dantonio era, as he redshirted during the legendary coach's final season back in 2019. Hansen, a native of Farmington Hills, Michigan, then stuck around through all four seasons Michigan State had underneath Mel Tucker and then the first year with Jonathan Smith. This past season, Hansen was voted by his teammates as one of the team's five season-long captains. He was also a five-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and four-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

EDGE, Khris Bogle (New York Giants)

Khris Bogle was invited to the New York Giants' rookie minicamp on April 27. During his three years at Michigan State, Bogle appeared in 26 games, totaling 62 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. The former four-star recruit and 66th-ranked recruit in the class of 2019 began his collegiate career at Florida, where he also played at for three seasons. This past fall for the green and white, Bogle had a career-high 37 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and matched his best with four sacks.

DB, Lejond Cavazos (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Michigan State announced that Lejond Cavazos had been invited to the rookie minicamp of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on April 27. Cavazos, who began his career at Ohio State before transferring to North Carolina and then MSU, only appeared in two games for the Spartans in 2024 against Indiana and Rutgers, where he recorded two tackles on 28 defensive snaps and two special teams snaps. The Dallas, Texas native's most notable season came in 2022 at UNC, when he made 18 tackles, a tackle for loss and broke up two passes.

C, Tanner Miller (Las Vegas Raiders)

Tanner Miller accepted an invitation to the rookie minicamp of the Las Vegas Raiders on April 27. In his lone season at Michigan State after he followed head coach Jonathan Smith to East Lansing from Oregon State, Miller started all 12 of MSU's games this past fall. Miller played a total of 733 offensive snaps, all of which were at center. During his 414 pass blocking snaps, Miller did not allow a sack all season, just 13 pressures. He also only received one penalty all season. In total, the Valencia, California native received an overall grade of 72.3 from Pro Football Focus, the best mark of any MSU offensive lineman.

WR, Montorie Foster Jr. (Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns)

According to an April 28 report by Aaron Wilson, Montorie Foster Jr. accepted invitations to the rookie minicamps of both the Seattle Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns. During his five-year career at Michigan State, Foster played in 54 total games, and started 28. The Cleveland, Ohio native caught 106 passes during his career at MSU for 1,404 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Foster is one of just 49 Spartan receivers with at least 1,000 receiving yards with the program and stands at 28th on the career receptions list.

DT, D'Quan Douse (San Francisco 49ers)

D'Quan Douse agreed to attend the rookie minicamp of the San Francisco 49ers on April 28. In his lone season with Michigan State, Douse played in 11 of the team's 12 games and started nine. Overall, Douse contributed 25 tackles, 5.5 TFL, and had one sack in the endzone for a safety against Florida Atlantic that put the first points of the Jonathan Smith era on the board for MSU. Overall, Douse played 350 defensive and seven special teams snaps this season for the Spartans. Pro Football Focus gave the Savannah, Georgia native an overall defensive grade of 70.0, the fifth-best mark among players that logged at least 300 defensive snaps. Douse spent the prior five seasons at Georgia Tech.

LB, Jordan Turner (Denver Broncos)