Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim plans to sign with Chicago Bears as UDFA

Michigan State's Jonathan Kim kicks a field goal against Iowa during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan State kicker Jonathan Kim is heading to the NFL, as he has reportedly agreed to terms to sign with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent, according to Matt Zenitz. Kim will join offensive guard Luke Newman, his teammate at Michigan State in 2024, who was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft (No. 195 overall). He spent two seasons at Michigan State in 2023 and 2024, playing under former head coach Mel Tucker, interim head coach Harlon Barnett and current head coach Jonathan Kim. Prior to his time in East Lansing, Kim spent four seasons with North Carolina from 2019 through 2022 under head coach Mack Brown. Kim finished his career at MSU ranked No. 1 in program history in field-goal percentage at 82.1%, as he made 32-of-39 attempts in 24 games played. He also converted 39 point-after-touchdown (PAT) tries on 41 attempts (95.1%) during his time with the Spartans.

He led the Spartans in scoring in both 2023 (56 points) and 2024 (79 points). Kim earned All-Big Ten second-team honors from the coaches, media and Associated Press in 2024, and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and media in 2023. Among, Kim's many accolades, he made the longest field goal in Kinnick Stadium history with a 58-yarder as time expired in the first half when Michigan State played at Iowa on Sept. 30, 2023. It was also the longest made field goal in the Big Ten that year, and was tied for the second-longest in the FBS during the 2023 season. Additionally, the 58-yard kick was the fourth-longest field goal make in MSU history. In 2024, Kim converted 19 of his 21 field-goal attempts (90.5%) — including making three out of his four attempts from 50 yards away or more —and 22 of his 24 PAT attempts (91.7%). He ranked second in the Big Ten in field-goal percentage and fifth in made field goals on the campaign. Kim set a career-high with six made field goals in Michigan State's win over Iowa on Oct. 19, 2024, which was the most in a single game in the FBS in 2024 and also set a modern-day Big Ten and MSU single-game record. Kim was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, which is awarded annually to college football's best placekicker. Also in 2024, Kim kicked the ball off 52 times for 3,241 yards (62.3 yards per attempt), with 30 touchbacks. During Kim's first year at Michigan State in 2023, he made 13 out of his 18 field goal attempts (72.2%). His four field goal makes of 50-plus yards tied Kim for third-most in the FBS that year. Kim also converted all 17 of his PAT tries. He kicked the ball off 42 times for 2,672 yards (63.6 yards per attempt), while recording 28 touchbacks.