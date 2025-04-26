MSU guard Luke Newman drafted in the sixth round by the Chicago Bears

Former Michigan State left guard Luke Newman was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Newman, selected in the sixth round and 195th overall, spent just one season in East Lansing, but still made a positive impact for the Green and White.

The transfer from Holy Cross played 739 offensive snaps last season, leading the team. Newman also received a 71.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the fourth-best mark on the offense behind running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, quarterback Aidan Chiles and center Tanner Miller.

Newman also received honorable mention All-Big Ten honors from both the coaches and the media this past season at MSU.

“I feel like Michigan State did a very good job preparing me for that level,” Newman said after MSU's pro day last month, via MSU Athletics. “I’ve gotten able to learn a lot (throughout this draft process), I’ve gotten to showcase who I am as a person, and not just a player. It’s really been challenging but very rewarding.”

While at Holy Cross, he became an FCS All-American in 2023 and was a first-team All-Patriot League selection three times.

One part of the reason Newman — who is from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan — received a good grade from PFF is his pass blocking, which he got a mark of 76.9 on. On the season, Newman pass blocked 417 times. Throughout all those snaps, PFF' data says he did not allow one sack and only allowed nine pressures. With his career at Holy Cross included, Newman only allowed seven sacks and 36 pressures on 1,474 pass plays.