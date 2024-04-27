Michigan State has another NFL Draft that saw a Spartan's name called in its record books after center Nick Samac had his named called. The redshirt senior was selected in the seventh round (No. 228 overall) by the Baltimore Ravens .

A 6-foot-4 and 305-pound center, Samac arrived at MSU from Mentor, Ohio as a three-star recruit in 2019. As a freshman, Samac earned four starts and saw action in seven games at center. He went on to play in all seven games in 2020 with six starts before playing as a reserve behind Matt Allen in 2021's 13 games.

As an upperclassman in his final two seasons, Samac earned honorable mention All-Big Ten in both 2022 and 2023 with 22 starts in 23 games, missing the 2023 season opener as a starter due to an injury and the final game of the season due to injury as well (he suffered a broken fibula in the game prior against Indiana).

Samac earned an invitation to the 2024 NFL Combine where he earned the 13th overall production score among centers, 12th best athleticism score at the position, and 15th best total score for centers at the event. Scouts graded him highly in his run blocking skills and noted him as above-average with hand placement as well. However, he was unable to participate in drills or testing due to his injury late in the 2023 season.

“At the end of the day, it was a blessing to be there,” Samac said about his combine experience. “It’s not easy to get one of those invites, so it was a blessing. As far as everybody else and where they’re going, everybody has a different path. Everybody gets drafted at a different spot, maybe free agency, or late rounds, early rounds. Everyone’s got a different path. And all the guys that competed here today (at pro day) are hard workers.”

Samac was also forced to sit out drills and testing at Michigan State's pro day last month in East Lansing as well.

“I wish I could show what I could do,” Samac said. “I think I’m an athletic guy, and I have a lot to bring to the table. But I think my film speaks for itself as well… I didn’t leave anything out there.”

As the latest draftee for the Michigan State program, Samac will now get his chance with Baltimore under head coach John Harbaugh, offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris and the rest of the staff in 2024.