Michigan State defensive lineman Zion Young to enter transfer portal
Michigan State sophomore defensive lineman Zion Young announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon.
This season, Young appeared in all 12 games, including nine starts, while totaling 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the year.
According to Pro Football Focus, Young played 556 defensive snaps in 2023. He recorded an overall defensive grade of 64.4, a pass-rushing grade of 54.6 and a run defense grade of 69.4. He also recorded 55 snaps on special teams.
In 2022 as a true freshman, Young played in eight games before being suspended for the final four games of the campaign due to his role in the tunnel incident at Michigan. He posted 21 total tackles, with two tackles for loss and one sack last year.
As a recruit, Young committed to the Spartans in November of 2021 after being committed to West Virginia for five months. He was ranked as a three-star prospect after tallying 112 total tackles and 7.5 sacks during his senior season at Atlanta Westlake in Georgia.
Young will have two years of college eligibility remaining.
