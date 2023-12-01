Michigan State sophomore defensive lineman Zion Young announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon. This season, Young appeared in all 12 games, including nine starts, while totaling 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks on the year. According to Pro Football Focus, Young played 556 defensive snaps in 2023. He recorded an overall defensive grade of 64.4, a pass-rushing grade of 54.6 and a run defense grade of 69.4. He also recorded 55 snaps on special teams.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0icW1lIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+SmiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNWkwYmJYcnFUcyI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzVpMGJiWHJxVHM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgWmlv biBZb3VuZyAoQFppb25SZWVzZTMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vWmlvblJlZXNlMy9zdGF0dXMvMTczMDY2Njk4MDY4Njg5NzU3ND9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAxLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

In 2022 as a true freshman, Young played in eight games before being suspended for the final four games of the campaign due to his role in the tunnel incident at Michigan. He posted 21 total tackles, with two tackles for loss and one sack last year. As a recruit, Young committed to the Spartans in November of 2021 after being committed to West Virginia for five months. He was ranked as a three-star prospect after tallying 112 total tackles and 7.5 sacks during his senior season at Atlanta Westlake in Georgia. Young will have two years of college eligibility remaining.