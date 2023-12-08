For the second offseason in a row, Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley has entered the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Friday. "I will be entering the transfer portal tomorrow (Saturday) just to open up my options," Brantley wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



Brantley started in the first three games of his junior season in 2023 before missing the rest of the year due to injury. He played in 120 defensive snaps and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up. His most productive game in his shortened season in 2023 was against Central Michigan in the season opener, where he had four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass break-up. Overall in the 2023 season ,Pro Football Focus graded Brantley out with an overall defensive grade of 59.1 and a pass coverage grade of 58.5 A starter of 11 games in the 2022 season, Brantley came back as one of the more experienced defensive backs in the room after an offseason that saw him briefly enter the spring transfer portal before opting to return. In 21 career games played, Brantley recorded 76 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 13 passes defended. As a high school recruit out of Venice, Florida, Brantley was rated as a four-star prospect and had over 25 scholarship offers. Despite more than a dozen Spartans announcing their intentions to enter the portal, Brantley is the first defensive back to state he intends on entering.

Matt’s take: Obviously, it would be great if Brantley were to return back to Michigan State. Yes, MSU does have young promising talent with guys like Chance Rucker, Caleb Coley, Dillon Tatum and others amongst that cornerback group, but having starter-caliber depth at every position is invaluable. What I also want to add is the fact that I’m a little surprised more kids haven’t done this so far – dip into the transfer portal to, at the very least, just see what else is out there. It never hurts to see what your market value is or what other opportunities are out there, and it’s very hard to get a feel of what those could be unless you dive into the portal. But hey, happy to have most of these players so sure they want to be at MSU that they don’t even want to bother with it.

Evan Morris

After five seasons in East Lansing, Elsie, Michigan native Evan Morris is entering the transfer portal. The redshirt senior tight end and kicker has one year of eligibility remaining.

Morris had a career-high four receptions this year for eight yards. The RS-senior also saw a career-high 12 games he participated in. During his tenure in green and white, Morris alternated between tight end and kicker, initially seeing action primarily as a kickoff specialist. In two games of action as a true freshman in 2019 and after enrolling early that January, Morris made 11 kickoff attempts for 659 yards, averaging 59.9 a kick and achieving five touchbacks. Morris later transitioned to tight end in practices for the 2020 season, appearing in four games on special teams and earning Academic All-Big Ten honors. He returned to kicking duties in 2021, seeing action against Penn State with four kickoffs and earned Academic All-Big Ten for a second year in a row. All told, Morris would finish his career with three-straight Academic All-Big Ten honors through the 2022 season. He leaves MSU with one year of eligibility remaining as a result of the Covid-bonus year granted to impacted student-athletes by the NCAA.