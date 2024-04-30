Advertisement

Boyd is an East Lansing native. He redshirted in 2021. In 2022, Boyd appeared in 10 games, primarily on special teams, but also played 23 offensive snaps. Boyd then saw a large increase in playing time in 2023. He played 313 offensive snaps, in addition to garnering 38 reps on special teams. He started three games at right tackle last season. Boyd played exclusively as a right tackle this past season, and gave up two sacks and 13 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. As a recruit, Boyd was a three-star offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2021 and ranked as the No. 25 recruit in the state of Michigan. His scholarship offer list was into the double-digits. He held offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota and many other schools before signing with the Spartans in December of 2020 under then head coach Mel Tucker. He was an early enrollee at Michigan State and arrived in East Lansing in January of 2021. Boyd is also a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.

Geno VanDeMark enters transfer portal once again

Spartans Illustrated and Rivals have also confirmed that Michigan State redshirt junior offensive guard Geno VanDeMark entered the transfer portal on Tuesday Similarly to Boyd, this is the second time that VanDeMark has entered the portal since the 2023 season concluded. He announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28, 2023 and officially did so on Dec. 4, 2023. However, on Dec. 27 of last year VanDeMark withdrew his name from the portal. VanDeMark participated in spring ball under Michigan State's new staff, led by head coach Jonathan Smith, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jim Michalczik and the rest of the staff. He also participated in Michigan State's "Spring Showcase" event on April 20. In March, VanDeMark discussed what it was like working with Michalczik and the new coaches. “It’s a different way of doing pretty much everything," VanDeMark said about MSU's new coaching staff compared to the old regime "It’s a different program at this point ... even the way we work out in the weight room is different." VanDeMark also noted that while he was debating his future plans shortly after the new staff was hired, Michalczik took the time to get to know him as a person instead of just a football player. “We were really just getting to know each other," VanDeMark said about his early conversations with Michalczik. "We barely had a conversation about football while I was up there with Coach M while I was in the portal and before that. We were just getting to know each other as people and I thought that was cool.”

The 6-foot-5, 329-pound VanDeMark played in eight games in 2023, including six starts. He primarily played at right guard in 2023, but also saw a small amount of reps at center. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he played 284 total offensive snaps last season, with 278 of those coming at the right guard position and six at the center spot. In 2022, VanDeMark appeared in 10 games and started two contests (versus Indiana and Penn State). He played 215 offensive snaps that season, and also recorded 40 special teams snaps. As a true freshman in 2021, the Lodi, New Jersey redshirted and did not see game action.

VanDeMark was a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He ranked as the No. 24 offensive tackle and the No. 6 player in the state of New Jersey in that cycle. He had nearly 20 scholarship offers out of high school. He committed to Michigan State in August 2020 and signed with the program in December of that year. He enrolled in the summer of 2021. The final day for non-graduate transfers to enter the transfer portal during the spring window is April 30, so Boyd and VanDeMark both entered on the last day that it is open. Meanwhile graduate students have until May 1 to enter the portal in order to be eligible for the 2024 season. To keep up with all Michigan State transfer portal movement, click here.