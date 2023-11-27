Michigan State redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II intends to enter his name into the transfer portal, Spartans Illustarted has confirmed, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Fellow redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Boyd also intends to enter the portal according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Wigenton redshirted during his freshman season in 2021. He then appeared in four games in 2022, playing a total of 12 snaps on offense and 14 on special teams. He made his college debut against Akron and played a season-high 11 snaps on offense.

This season, Wigenton saw a much increased role in 2023, playing in 12 games and starting in six of those, mostly at right guard, with 501 offensive snaps and 38 snaps on special teams.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wigenton did not allow a sack all season and gave up seven quarterback pressures, while recording an average pass blocking grade of 65.2 and a run blocking grade of 65.9.

As a recruit, he was ranked as the second-best offensive line prospect in the state of New Jersey in the class of 2021 and was the 19th-ranked player in the state overall.