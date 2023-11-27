Michigan State OL Kevin Wigenton and Ethan Boyd to enter transfer portal
Michigan State redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II intends to enter his name into the transfer portal, Spartans Illustarted has confirmed, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Fellow redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Boyd also intends to enter the portal according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Wigenton redshirted during his freshman season in 2021. He then appeared in four games in 2022, playing a total of 12 snaps on offense and 14 on special teams. He made his college debut against Akron and played a season-high 11 snaps on offense.
This season, Wigenton saw a much increased role in 2023, playing in 12 games and starting in six of those, mostly at right guard, with 501 offensive snaps and 38 snaps on special teams.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wigenton did not allow a sack all season and gave up seven quarterback pressures, while recording an average pass blocking grade of 65.2 and a run blocking grade of 65.9.
As a recruit, he was ranked as the second-best offensive line prospect in the state of New Jersey in the class of 2021 and was the 19th-ranked player in the state overall.
As for Boyd, the East Lansing native also redshirted in 2021. He then played in 10 games in 2022, primarily on special teams, but saw 23 offensive snaps. He was also an Academic All-Big Ten selection that year.
Like Wigenton, Boyd saw a large increase in playing time in 2023. He played 313 offensive snaps, in addition to 38 reps on special teams.
Boyd played exclusively as a right tackle this season, and gave up two sacks and 13 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. He gad a pass blocking grade of 43.3 and a run blocking grade of 67.2.
As a recruit, Boyd was a three-star offensive tackle in the class of 2021 prospect and ranked as the No. 25 prospect in the state of Michigan.
This now makes three offensive line players to enter the portal (or intend to enter) since Jonathan Smith was hired as Michigan State's head coach. Wigenton and Baldwin join offensive tackle Spencer Brown in that regard, while several other Spartans have announced their decisions to enter the portal as well.
To keep up with all Michigan State transfer portal movement, click here.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.