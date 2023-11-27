"After further consideration, I will be using my final year of eligibility and will be entering my name in the transfer portal."

"East Lansing will always be home," Brown said in his statement posted to social media. "I appreciate everybody who helped me become the man I am today when I arrived on campus. I want to thank Coach (Dantonio) for making my dreams come true! Thank you to the coaches, support staff, and my teammates for giving me a once in a lifetime experience. I have no regrets. Lastly, I want to thank the fans; you will always have a special place in my heart!

Brown has started for the Spartans in each of the past 25 games, including all 24 games over the last two seasons, and the final game of the 2021 season in the Peach Bowl. Brown played primarily at the right tackle position, but also started two games at left tackle in 2023. Throughout his career as a Spartan, Brown appeared in 33 total games.

He was a Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List selection prior to the beginning of this season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown had allowed three sacks this season across 312 pass blocking snaps. Also according to PFF, Brown played a total of 541 offensive snaps during the 2023 season.

The Michigan native was originally a four-star signee as part of the 2018 recruiting class for the Spartans. A member of the Rivals250 in the 2018 recruiting cylce, Brown was ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the state of Michigan, the 24th best offensive tackle and the 241st best prospect overall. He also held offers from Boston College, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, among others.

Brown joins linebacker Darius Snow as the first two Spartans to enter the transfer portal since Jonathan Smith was hired as Michigan State's head coach. While both Brown and Snow are graduate transfers, the portal window will open up for all players on Dec. 4.

To keep up with all Michigan State transfer portal movement, click here.