Jaden started 10 games for the Spartans in 2023, and played in 11 total contests. He had 53 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, a team-high four interceptions and seven passes defended (tied for the team-high). He played 606 total defensive snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. He received an overall grade of 69.6 and a coverage grade of 64.8. The younger Mangham brother also played 53 snaps on special teams last year. Jaden was an Academic All-District and Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2023. As a true freshman in 2022, the Beverly Hills, Michigan native played in nine games, which included two starts. He recorded 229 defensive snaps and 43 special teams snaps that year. Jaden amassed 20 tackles n his first year in East Lansing.

Jaren, a Detroit Michigan native, has tallied 344 carries for 1,332 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns throughout his career, which spans three schools in five total seasons. He's also recorded 27 receptions for 162 yards in college career. The final day for non-graduate transfers to enter the transfer portal during the spring window is April 30. Meanwhile graduate students have until May 1 to enter the portal in order to be eligible for the 2024 season. To keep up with all Michigan State transfer portal movement, click here.