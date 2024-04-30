Michigan State S Jaden Mangham, RB Jaren Mangham enter transfer portal
The last day of the spring transfer portal window also drew in the Mangham family. Spartans Illustrated has confirmed through a program spokesperson that Michigan State junior safety Jaden Mangham and sixth-year senior running back Jaren Mangham have both entered the transfer portal. The two are brothers.
Jaden is the third projected starter on the defense to defect from the team, joining defensive linemen Simeon Barrow Jr. and Derrick Harmon. However, with junior Dillon Tatum repping at the strong safety position this spring, and fellow junior Malik Spencer still in the fold, along with others, MSU still has plenty of talent in the secondary.
Jaden started 10 games for the Spartans in 2023, and played in 11 total contests. He had 53 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, a team-high four interceptions and seven passes defended (tied for the team-high).
He played 606 total defensive snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. He received an overall grade of 69.6 and a coverage grade of 64.8. The younger Mangham brother also played 53 snaps on special teams last year.
Jaden was an Academic All-District and Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2023.
As a true freshman in 2022, the Beverly Hills, Michigan native played in nine games, which included two starts. He recorded 229 defensive snaps and 43 special teams snaps that year. Jaden amassed 20 tackles n his first year in East Lansing.
Jaren – the sixth-year senior running back who has made stops at Colorado (2019 and 2020) and South Florida (2021 and 2022) – is the third Spartan on the offensive side of the ball to enter the portal on Tuesday, joining offensive linemen Ethan Boyd and Geno VanDeMark.
However, the older of the Mangham brothers was set to see his role decrease with the addition of UMass running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams joining MSU's running backs room, and with Nate Carter still projected to split carries with Lynch-Adams.
Jaren played half the season in 2023 after starting the year with an injury. In six games played, he logged 81 yards on 30 carries (2.7 yards per carry). He also added seven catches for 37 yards out of the backfield.
According to Pro Football Focus, Jaren played 105 offensive snaps for the Spartans in 2023. He received an offensive grade of 63.6. The elder Mangham also recorded 24 special teams snaps.
Jaren, a Detroit Michigan native, has tallied 344 carries for 1,332 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and 23 touchdowns throughout his career, which spans three schools in five total seasons.
He's also recorded 27 receptions for 162 yards in college career.
The final day for non-graduate transfers to enter the transfer portal during the spring window is April 30. Meanwhile graduate students have until May 1 to enter the portal in order to be eligible for the 2024 season.
