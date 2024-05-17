Michigan State has landed the commitment of former UCF defensive back Nikai Martinez . He will have two years of college eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt if needed.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Martinez started all 13 games for UCF in the 2023 season. He finished tied for the team lead in interceptions last season with three. Martinez was also fifth on the team in total tackles with 54. He also recorded 1.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended in his sophomore season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Martinez played 731 defensive snaps and 95 special teams snaps in the 2023 season. On defense, he played 197 snaps at free safety, 165 snaps at slot cornerback and 32 snaps at wide cornerback.

In his true freshman campaign, Martinez appeared in all 14 of UCF’s games. He tallied 21 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack and two passes defended.

Martinez played mostly slot cornerback in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He totaled 190 snaps at slot cornerback, 38 snaps at wide cornerback and 12 snaps at free safety.

The Apopka, Florida native was a former four-star recruit out of high school, according to Rivals. Before committing to the Knights, he went on visits to Maryland and South Carolina. Martinez did not receive an offer from the previous staff at Michigan State or Jonathan Smith at Oregon State during his original recruitment.

Martinez joins a Michigan State secondary that is led by secondary coach Blue Adams and cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin. He will be alongside names like Charles Brantley, Chance Rucker, Ade Willie, Malik Spencer, Dillon Tatum, Khalil Majeed, Armorion Smith and several others in the secondary.

Martinez is the third transfer portal addition in the secondary for the Spartans since the spring transfer portal window opened on April 16. He joins cornerbacks Ed Woods and Lejond Cavazos as newcomers to East Lansing.

To keep up with all of Michigan State's transfer portal activity, click here.