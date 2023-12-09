Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr has entered the transfer portal, a program spokesperson confirms to Spartans Illustrated. Earlier in the week, sources told Spartans Illustrated that this was expected to happen. The Inkster, Michigan native is set to leave East Lansing after three seasons with the Spartans after joining the program following one year with the Purdue Boilermakers.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBURSBNYWxpcSBDYXJyIGlzIG9mZmljaWFs bHkgaW4gdGhlIHBvcnRhbC4gV2FzIGEgZm91ci1zdGFyIHByb3NwZWN0IG91 dCBvZiBoaWdoIHNjaG9vbCBhbmQgc2lnbmVkIHdpdGggUHVyZHVlLiBUcmFu c2ZlcnJlZCB0byBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBhbmQgaGFkIDMwIGNhdGNoZXMg Zm9yIDM1MiB5YXJkcyB0aGlzIHNlYXNvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvLzhwckxFZFNPRjMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS84cHJMRWRTT0YzPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5DQUEgVHJhbnNmZXIgUG9ydGFsIChAUml2YWxzUG9y dGFsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc1BvcnRh bC9zdGF0dXMvMTczMzU4NTI5NTAwODc4MDM2Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

As a redshirt junior in 2023, Carr recorded 30 receptions for 352 yards and three touchdowns. All of those numbers were career-highs. His best performance of the season came in the Spartans' penultimate game against Indiana, bringing in seven receptions for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the only game this season in which he recorded more than 60 yards. He also earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following that game. He also recorded 16 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, as well as eight receptions for 135 yards in 2021. During his lone season with Purdue as a true freshman in 2020, Carr recorded one reception for 15 yards. As a part of the 2020 recruiting cycle, Carr was considered a four-star prospect by Rivals. He ranked as the 188th-best player nationally and the third-best player in the state of Michigan. He committed to the Boilermakers over offers from Auburn, Boston College, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Miami (FL).

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LcmlzdGlhbiBQaGlsbGlwcywgT0wgZnJvbSBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0 ZSwganVzdCBlbnRlcmVkIHRoZSBwb3J0YWwuIEFwcGVhcmVkIGluIDExIGdh bWVzIHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbnVoQ0NZ TVBkZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL251aENDWU1QZGU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgTkNBQSBUcmFuc2ZlciBQb3J0YWwgKEBSaXZhbHNQb3J0YWwpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzUG9ydGFsL3N0YXR1cy8x NzMzNTg1OTU5MDI5OTg1NzA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2Vt YmVyIDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Additionally, a Michigan State program confirms that offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, who just completed his redshirt freshman season, has entered the transfer portal as well. Phillips played in 11 games in 2023, and saw 33 offensive snaps at right guard, according to Pro Football Focus. He also saw 34 snaps on special teams. He redshirted in 2022 and did not see game action. Phillips was a three-star prospect in 2022 class. The Georgia native ranked as the No. 18 offensive guard in the class. To keep up with all Michigan State's transfer portal activity, please visit the Spartans Illustrated transfer tracker.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0ienh4IiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2t6NTFpT2F6eVAiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rejUxaU9henlQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtyaXMgcGhp bGxpcHMg4oCcQmlnIERvb2xleeKAnSAoQFRydWVfYmFsbGVyczE2KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RydWVfYmFsbGVyczE2L3N0YXR1 cy8xNzMzNTg3NDQyMzI4ODc1MTQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRl Y2VtYmVyIDksIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=