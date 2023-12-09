Michigan State's Maliq Carr and Kristian Phillips enter transfer portal
Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr has entered the transfer portal, a program spokesperson confirms to Spartans Illustrated.
Earlier in the week, sources told Spartans Illustrated that this was expected to happen.
The Inkster, Michigan native is set to leave East Lansing after three seasons with the Spartans after joining the program following one year with the Purdue Boilermakers.
As a redshirt junior in 2023, Carr recorded 30 receptions for 352 yards and three touchdowns. All of those numbers were career-highs.
His best performance of the season came in the Spartans' penultimate game against Indiana, bringing in seven receptions for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the only game this season in which he recorded more than 60 yards. He also earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following that game.
He also recorded 16 receptions for 209 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, as well as eight receptions for 135 yards in 2021. During his lone season with Purdue as a true freshman in 2020, Carr recorded one reception for 15 yards.
As a part of the 2020 recruiting cycle, Carr was considered a four-star prospect by Rivals. He ranked as the 188th-best player nationally and the third-best player in the state of Michigan. He committed to the Boilermakers over offers from Auburn, Boston College, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Miami (FL).
Additionally, a Michigan State program confirms that offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, who just completed his redshirt freshman season, has entered the transfer portal as well.
Phillips played in 11 games in 2023, and saw 33 offensive snaps at right guard, according to Pro Football Focus. He also saw 34 snaps on special teams.
He redshirted in 2022 and did not see game action.
Phillips was a three-star prospect in 2022 class. The Georgia native ranked as the No. 18 offensive guard in the class.
