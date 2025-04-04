Former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker transferring to UCLA

Feb 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Xavier Booker (34) defends a shot by UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. (Photo by © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker announced his plans to transfer to UCLA via his Instagram on Friday.

Booker came to East Lansing as a highly-touted, five-star recruit that was a McDonald’s All-American and was ranked by Rivals as the 16th-best player in the class of 2023, but was unable to play up to the hype he was given. The Indianapolis, Indiana native averaged 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per game during his two seasons with the Spartans. Booker started the 2024-25 season as one of MSU’s five starters, but got relegated to the bench after just three games and saw his playing time continue to dwindle, seeing only three garbage-time minutes against Bryant during Michigan State’s four-game NCAA Tournament run.