Michigan State guard Gehrig Normand enters transfer portal

Michigan State redshirt freshman Gehrig Normand has entered the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.

He was ranked No. 84 nationally and No. 15 at the shooting guard position by Rivals. Normand signed with Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the summer of 2022.

The North Richland Hills, Texas native was a former four-star recruit in the class of 2023, according to Rivals.

Normand did not see any game action in the 2023-24 season because he was redshirted.

In his redshirt freshman season, Normand played in 13 games. He totaled eight points, three assists and one rebound in those 13 games.

Normand was 3-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-6 from 3-point range this past season.

The 6-foot-5 Normand is the first player from Michigan State to enter the transfer portal this cycle.

As far as returning players go at the guard position, Jeremy Fears Jr., Kur Teng and Tre Holloman are expected to come back.

Freshman Jase Richardson is a projected first round NBA draft pick, but he has three years of eligibility remaining if he chooses to forego the draft this summer and return to Michigan State.