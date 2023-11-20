MSU's Maliq Carr, Katin Houser earn Big Ten weekly honors after Indiana win
Two Michigan State football players have earned Big Ten weekly honors for their performances in the Spartans' 24-21 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington.
Redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after recording nine receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner, against the Hoosiers. With the performance, Carr became the first tight end since Dion Sims in 2012 to record a game of 100 or more receiving yards for the Spartans.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser also earned conference honors, being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after completing 26-of-41 passing attempts for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions as well, but the completions, attempts, yardage and touchdowns were all career-highs for Houser.
The highlight for both players came in the final minutes of the win for the Spartans as Houser avoided pressure before throwing an often ill-advised pass downfield to Carr between a pair of Hoosiers' defenders. Carr would make the catch, and bounce off one Hoosier defender before breaking two more tackles while fighting his way into the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Spartans a 24-21 lead (following the extra point) with just 1:19 remaining in the game.
It was a play that even Carr wasn't sure how he scored on.
"I thought that is was just going to be a catch and tackle," Carr said following Saturday's game. "I don't know how I stayed on my feet. I couldn't tell you.
"We needed to win the game. (It was) a little bit of revenge for (the loss to Indiana) last year."
The Spartans are now winners of two of their last three games and have an overall record of 4-7 on the season. MSU will look to finish the season on a high note, hoping to upset top-25 ranked Penn State on Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit.
