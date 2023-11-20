Two Michigan State football players have earned Big Ten weekly honors for their performances in the Spartans' 24-21 win over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon in Bloomington. GET THE INSIDE SCOOP ON THE SPARTANS WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TO SPARTANS ILLUSTRATED! Redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after recording nine receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including the eventual game-winner, against the Hoosiers. With the performance, Carr became the first tight end since Dion Sims in 2012 to record a game of 100 or more receiving yards for the Spartans. Redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser also earned conference honors, being named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after completing 26-of-41 passing attempts for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions as well, but the completions, attempts, yardage and touchdowns were all career-highs for Houser.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+IPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0IxR0Zvb3RiYWxsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jQjFHRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IFdFRUtMWSBBV0FSRFPwn4+IPGJyPiA8YnI+ 8J+UtSBPZmZlbnNpdmU6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfRm9vdGJh bGw8L2E+JiMzOTtzIE1hbGlxIENhcnI8YnI+8J+UtSBEZWZlbnNpdmU6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbDwvYT4mIzM5O3MgTWlr ZSBTYWlucmlzdGlsPGJyPvCflLUgU3BlY2lhbCBUZWFtczogPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4mIzM5O3MgVG9yeSBU YXlsb3I8YnI+8J+UtSBGcmVzaG1hbjogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1T VV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4mIzM5O3MgS2F0aW4gSG91c2VyPGJyPjxicj7inpUg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pWdnVJZU9QS2YiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9KVnZ1SWVPUEtmPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vRjhRT3Z0 Q2lmOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Y4UU92dENpZjg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQmlnIFRlbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQEIxR2Zvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0IxR2Zvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI2NjMx ODI0MTY2NzE1NzUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIw LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The highlight for both players came in the final minutes of the win for the Spartans as Houser avoided pressure before throwing an often ill-advised pass downfield to Carr between a pair of Hoosiers' defenders. Carr would make the catch, and bounce off one Hoosier defender before breaking two more tackles while fighting his way into the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Spartans a 24-21 lead (following the extra point) with just 1:19 remaining in the game. It was a play that even Carr wasn't sure how he scored on. "I thought that is was just going to be a catch and tackle," Carr said following Saturday's game. "I don't know how I stayed on my feet. I couldn't tell you. "We needed to win the game. (It was) a little bit of revenge for (the loss to Indiana) last year." The Spartans are now winners of two of their last three games and have an overall record of 4-7 on the season. MSU will look to finish the season on a high note, hoping to upset top-25 ranked Penn State on Friday night at Ford Field in Detroit.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYXJyIHBvd2VycyB0aHJvdWdoIGZvciB0aGUgU3BhcnRhbnMgVEQh PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gdGFrZXMgdGhl IGxlYWQgYmFjayEg8J+SqvCfkqogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3NY akE1QzlINEkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zWGpBNUM5SDRJPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjU5 NzIzODY0OTgxMjYxMzk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIg MTgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==