In his final college season, WR Omari Kelly is quickly adjusting to MSU

After two years in the SEC spotlight at Auburn and one with Middle Tennessee, wide receiver Omari Kelly is embracing his transition to the Big Ten with Michigan State.

Kelly said the decision to join the Spartans was influenced by the off-field opportunities, but coaches and players helped finalize that decision and made MSU feel like home.

“I would say just, you know, getting to know (Head) Coach (Jonathan) Smith and Coach Hawk (wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins), really helped make my decision,” Kelly said. “They welcomed me in and the whole staff was just very welcoming and made it a family environment and made it an easy decision for me.”

During a visit with director of player engagement Kurt Richardson, Kelly was exposed to — and drawn in by — the off-field benefits Michigan State offers for post-grad experiences, something he has been looking into as a senior.

“The biggest thing that I feel like drew me here would be the off-field stuff,” Kelly said. “I met with Kurt Richardson and he showed me the internship opportunities and things like that that they offer off the field.”

On the field, Kelly feels prepared to enter a pro-style offense as this will be his third year in one and he is quickly adjusting to the Spartans' terminology, staff and playbook with confidence.

“This (will) be my third year running a pro-style offense,” Kelly said. “This is probably the most detailed that the offense has been that I’ve ran, so it’s pretty similar and has been a pretty easy transition for the most part, just trying to get the terminology and everything down.”

Kelly’s ease into this transition is credited particularly to his chemistry and bond with new teammates, specifically quarterback Aidan Chiles and fellow receiver Nick Marsh, both of whom have quickly become close friends on and off the field.

“Yeah, those are my guys, man,” Kelly said about Chiles and Marsh. “I just try, you know, take every day, try to learn them, try to build the best relationship I can with them and everybody else on the team.”