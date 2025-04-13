In his final college season, WR Omari Kelly is quickly adjusting to MSU

After two years in the SEC spotlight at Auburn and one with Middle Tennessee, wide receiver Omari Kelly is embracing his transition to the Big Ten with Michigan State.
Kelly said the decision to join the Spartans was influenced by the off-field opportunities, but coaches and players helped finalize that decision and made MSU feel like home.
“I would say just, you know, getting to know (Head) Coach (Jonathan) Smith and Coach Hawk (wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins), really helped make my decision,” Kelly said. “They welcomed me in and the whole staff was just very welcoming and made it a family environment and made it an easy decision for me.”
During a visit with director of player engagement Kurt Richardson, Kelly was exposed to — and drawn in by — the off-field benefits Michigan State offers for post-grad experiences, something he has been looking into as a senior.
“The biggest thing that I feel like drew me here would be the off-field stuff,” Kelly said. “I met with Kurt Richardson and he showed me the internship opportunities and things like that that they offer off the field.”
On the field, Kelly feels prepared to enter a pro-style offense as this will be his third year in one and he is quickly adjusting to the Spartans' terminology, staff and playbook with confidence.
“This (will) be my third year running a pro-style offense,” Kelly said. “This is probably the most detailed that the offense has been that I’ve ran, so it’s pretty similar and has been a pretty easy transition for the most part, just trying to get the terminology and everything down.”
Kelly’s ease into this transition is credited particularly to his chemistry and bond with new teammates, specifically quarterback Aidan Chiles and fellow receiver Nick Marsh, both of whom have quickly become close friends on and off the field.
“Yeah, those are my guys, man,” Kelly said about Chiles and Marsh. “I just try, you know, take every day, try to learn them, try to build the best relationship I can with them and everybody else on the team.”
Chiles and Marsh are just one part of the welcoming community Kelly speaks of. The whole team has made Kelly feel at ease by keeping energy high in the locker room and on the field, creating an environment that fosters growth and unity.
“It’s probably been the smoothest transition I’ve ever had,” Kelly said. “Just being welcomed in and having not much negativity being geared toward myself or anybody else for that matter. So it’s been a good thing and it’s been a very easy transition. I feel like all the skill players and linemen just try to stick together, just try to make everybody as comfortable as possible and make everything as easy as possible.”
Despite the comfort Kelly has felt, the competitive hunger still exists among the players as the receiving room is very skilled, and playing time will be spread around among them. Players are trying to make the most of their on-field time and every opportunity that arises in practice or game situations.
“Everybody in the room can make plays,” Kelly said about the wide receivers. “Everybody from top to bottom. So whoever else gets opportunities, I’m excited to see what they do with them.”