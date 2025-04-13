Former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is transferring to NC State

Former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman announced on his Instagram on Sunday afternoon that he will be transferring to North Carolina State.
Holloman, the most surprising portal entrant of MSU’s three this offseason, will now become a part of the Wolfpack head coach Will Wade’s first team in Raleigh. Holloman’s other interests had been linked to North Carolina, Baylor and Villanova.
Wade was most recently the head coach at McNeese State, taking the Cowboys to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and beating No. 5 seed Clemson in the Round of 64 last month. Wade also took LSU to three tournaments before getting fired due to alleged recruiting-related NCAA violations and has also been the head coach at VCU and Chattanooga.
Holloman, who announced his decision to transfer on April 1, had seen a good increase in his role this past season with the Spartans. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native became a team captain and averaged 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 32.9% from three and 85.1% at the free-throw line. In Holloman’s two seasons prior to his 2024-25 campaign, he had averaged a combined 3.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
The former four-star recruit started 16 of Michigan State’s 37 games and provided some of the most memorable moments of the Spartans’ season, hitting a half-court buzzer-beater to win a game at Maryland and shoving two Michigan players that were standing at mid-court while MSU’s seniors were participating in the Senior Night tradition of kissing the logo.
Sunday’s decision now means two of Michigan State’s outgoing transfers have made a decision on their new school. Forward Xavier Booker announced that he would be transferring to UCLA on April 4. Guard Gehrig Normand has not made or announced his decision on where he will go yet.
Michigan State has landed one incoming transfer so far, as well; getting former Louisville and Florida Atlantic forward Kaleb Glenn on April 10.