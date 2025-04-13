Former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman is transferring to NC State

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) dribbles in the first half against the New Mexico Lobos during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. (Photo by © Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Former Michigan State guard Tre Holloman announced on his Instagram on Sunday afternoon that he will be transferring to North Carolina State. Holloman, the most surprising portal entrant of MSU’s three this offseason, will now become a part of the Wolfpack head coach Will Wade’s first team in Raleigh. Holloman’s other interests had been linked to North Carolina, Baylor and Villanova.

Wade was most recently the head coach at McNeese State, taking the Cowboys to back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and beating No. 5 seed Clemson in the Round of 64 last month. Wade also took LSU to three tournaments before getting fired due to alleged recruiting-related NCAA violations and has also been the head coach at VCU and Chattanooga. Holloman, who announced his decision to transfer on April 1, had seen a good increase in his role this past season with the Spartans. The Minneapolis, Minnesota native became a team captain and averaged 9.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 32.9% from three and 85.1% at the free-throw line. In Holloman’s two seasons prior to his 2024-25 campaign, he had averaged a combined 3.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.