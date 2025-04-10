Florida Atlantic transfer forward Kaleb Glenn commits to Michigan State

Head coach Tom Izzo and the Michigan State men's basketball staff have received their first transfer portal commitment of the 2025 offseason, as it was announced on Thursday morning that Florida Atlantic transfer Kaleb Glenn will be heading to East Lansing for the 2025-2026 season.

Glenn, a 6-foot-7 forward with two years of eligibility remaining, averaged 12.6 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this past season. He was named as a second-team All-American Athletic Conference honoree, and led FAU in scoring, despite largely coming off the bench and only starting five games all year. His shooting splits are intriguing, as Glenn shot it at a 41% mark from 3-point distance, and 61% from inside the arc, but he made just 62% of his free throws during the 2024-2025 season. MSU will end up as Glenn’s third school in his three years of college basketball. Coming out of La Lumiere School in Indiana, Glenn was ranked as the No. 73 player in the class of 2023. He ended up going to Louisville under then-head coach Kenny Payne for his freshman year, where he played in all 32 games, started 11 and averaged 3.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. After Payne was fired, Glenn entered the portal on March 18, 2024, eventually ending up with the Owls. There is also some connection already between Glenn and Michigan State, as he and Spartan point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. were teammates on the same AAU team, the Indy Heat Gym Rats. Glenn and Fears also both played at La Lumiere School in Indiana, which is a school MSU has often recruited, although Fears played there his junior and senior years, while Glenn was only with the Lakers for his senior year.

Izzo has also gotten the chance to see Glenn play against his team, back on Dec. 21, 2024, when Florida Atlantic visited the Breslin Center, as well. Michigan State defeated FAU by a final score of 86-69. Glenn didn’t have his best game against Michigan State that day, scoring six points on 2-for-9 shooting, but he was still a reliable scoring option for FAU for much of the 2024-2025 season. Glenn reached double figures in 22 of Florida Atlantic’s 34 games, scoring as many as 27 points in a game against Charleston on Nov. 15, 2024. He also scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds during a rivalry game against Florida International on Dec. 4, 2024.

Additionally, Glenn is known as a player with a high motor — a characteristic Izzo values. That is highlighted by the fact that he grabbed almost two offensive rebounds per game this past season, and simply by watching him play. This is expected to be the first of multiple transfers that Michigan State and Izzo will take this offseason. The addition of Glenn means MSU now has three incoming players for the 2025-2026 season, joining four-star high school recruits Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. The expectation is that the Spartans will add two more transfers after Glenn, but the situation is fluid.