Defensive lineman Tunmise Adeleye is no longer on the Michigan State football roster, a MSU spokesperson has confirmed to Spartans Illustrated.

Adeleye came to Michigan State as a highly-touted transfer from Texas A&M. Rivals ranked him as the No. 19 overall player in the transfer portal in its 2023 rankings. He was a top-100 recruit, ranked as a five-star by Rivals, out of Katy, Texas, in the 2021 class.

He redshirted his first year with the Aggies and only appeared in three games in 2022 before sustaining a season-ending injury.

This season with Michigan State, much was expected of the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Adeleye. Ahead of the 2023 season, Michigan State staff indicated Adeleye could play the interior and edge of the defensive line, though his primary role would be at defensive end.

Early on it was apparent Adeleye would need time getting up to game speed after not playing his senior season due to the coronavirus pandemic, redshirting his freshman season at Texas A&M and only playing three games in 2022.

For 2023, with the Spartans, Adeleye played in six games, accumulating nine tackles (four solo and five assisted), two tackles for a loss of seven yards, including one sack, and a forced fumble.

As of now, Adeleye has not entered the transfer portal. We will track the status of Adeleye, who has limitations on his transfer prospects after transferring into Michigan State this season and enrolling in January.. He may enter the transfer portal later, or perhaps return to the program as Simeon Barrow Jr. did earlier this week.