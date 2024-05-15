After entering the transfer portal on May 1, and spending two seasons with the Ducks, Roberts joins MSU in hopes of strengthening the Spartans' reworked defensive line as they gear up for the 2024 season.

During his true freshman season in 2022, Roberts didn’t appear in any games for Oregon during its 10-3 season.

In his sophomore season, Roberts appeared in two games for the Pac-12 runner-ups. He recorded one tackle against both Stanford and Colorado.

As a 2022 three-star recruit out of East High School in Salt Lake City, Roberts was offered by 12 FBS schools. He committed to play for Oregon on Sep. 5, 2021. Additionally, Roberts took visits to Nebraska and Washington.

Roberts has three years of eligibility remaining. He joins an interior defensive line group that includes sophomores Alex VanSumeren and Ben Nelson. Seniors Maverick Hansen and D’Quan Douse are also in the interior defensive line group for the Spartans heading into the season.

The 6-foot-2, 310-pound Roberts will also be alongside fellow defensive line transfers in former Nebraska defensive tackle Ru’Quan Buckley, who committed to MSU on May 6, and Old Dominion transfer Jalen Satchell, who committed on May 12.

Roberts is the 10th transfer that the Spartans have added since the spring transfer portal window opened on April 16.